Colts 53-Man Roster Breakdown

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have their roster down to the mandated number of 53 players.

On Saturday afternoon, the Colts made a variety of roster moves to trim things from 75 guys to 53.

To get down to 53 players, the Colts made the following roster moves on Saturday: waived defensive end Sterling Bailey, inside linebacker Trevor Bates, safety Alden Darby, cornerback Tay Glover-Wright, safety Lee Hightower, safety Stefan McClure, wide receiver MeKale McKay, cornerback Christopher Milton, guard Kitt O'Brien, outside linebacker Earl Okine, defensive tackle Kelcy Quarles, guard Adam Redmond, wide receiver Tevaun Smith, tackle Mitchell Van Dyk and tackle Jeremy Vujnovich.

The team also released inside linebacker Nate Irving and running back Stevan Ridley.

The Colts placed cornerback Tevin Mitchel, outside linebacker Ron Thompson and guard Hugh Thornton on the Injured Reserve list.

Remember, this roster is going to be fluid in the next day or so with the Colts certainly having an eye on the waiver wire.

For now, here is a breakdown of the Colts' 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3): Andrew Luck, Stephen Morris, Scott Tolzien

Running Back (4): Josh Ferguson, Frank Gore, Jordan Todman, Robert Turbin

Wide Receiver (5): Quan Bray, Phillip Dorsett, T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Chester Rogers

Tight End (4): Dwayne Allen, Chase Coffman, Jack Doyle, Erik Swoope

Offensive Line (9): C-Austin Blythe, T-Anthony Castonzo, T-Le'Raven Clark, T/G-Denzelle Good, T/G-Joe Haeg, C/G-Jonotthan Harrison, C-Ryan Kelly, G-Jack Mewhort, G/T-Joe Reitz

Defensive Line (6): DT-Henry Anderson, DE-Kendall Langford, NT-Zach Kerr, DT-T.Y. McGill, NT-David Parry, DT-Hassan Ridgeway

Linebacker (9): OLB-Trent Cole, ILB-D'Qwell Jackson, ILB-Edwin Jackson, OLB-Curt Maggitt, OLB-Robert Mathis, ILB-Josh McNary, ILB-Sio Moore, ILB-Antonio Morrison, OLB-Erik Walden

Cornerback (6): Jalil Brown, Darius Butler, Antonio Cromartie, Vontae Davis, Patrick Robinson, Frankie Williams

Safety (4): Mike Adams, Clayton Geathers, T.J. Green, Winston Guy