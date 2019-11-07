Colts 2020 Season Tickets On Sale Now

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts 2020 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's season ticket member family for the 2020 season and beyond.

The Colts 2020 home schedule features matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Other home opponents include AFC South Division teams the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Fans may learn more and secure their seats at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a Colts ticket representative at 317-297-7000.

Also, an online "virtual venue" of Lucas Oil Stadium, where fans can see a view of the field from the available seats before they purchase tickets, is available here.

What's more, Colts season ticket members receive numerous benefits throughout the year, including: