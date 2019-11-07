Colts 2020 Season Tickets On Sale Now

Indianapolis Colts 2020 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team’s season ticket member family for the 2020 season and beyond.

Nov 07, 2019 at 09:47 AM
The Colts 2020 home schedule features matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Other home opponents include AFC South Division teams the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Fans may learn more and secure their seats at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a Colts ticket representative at 317-297-7000.

Also, an online "virtual venue" of Lucas Oil Stadium, where fans can see a view of the field from the available seats before they purchase tickets, is available here.

What's more, Colts season ticket members receive numerous benefits throughout the year, including:

  • Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets,
  • Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities,
  • Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online),
  • Access to preferred gameday parking,
  • Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone,
  • Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events,
  • Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events,
  • Option for an extended payment plan,
  • Exclusive season ticket member gifting,
  • Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings,
  • First chance to secure seats for home playoff games,
  • Priority to relocate seats during the offseason,
  • Dedicated account manager, and much more!

