Cohesiveness Paying Off For Colts' Offensive Line

Against the Broncos, Luck was hit 12 times and sacked five times, numbers no offensive line would hang its hat on. But considering four of those hits and three of those sacks came from Miller in a Herculean effort, then the rest of the snaps weren't too bad, head coach Chuck Pagano said.

"I thought those guys battled," Pagano said this week. "We know how good a team and how good a defense Denver has and they pose a lot of problems. They put a lot of stress on you in a lot of different ways. The rush is relentless but our guys battled and they played well. We had our moments obviously, and that's what we will go to work on, is trying to find a way to make sure that we can limit the amount of pressures and amount of hits."

Asked about the performance of Reitz, specifically, against the Broncos, Grigson said "there's some plays he wishes he had back" while matched up against Miller most of the game.

But Reitz is also playing through a painful back injury, so Grigson hopes that with more treatment and more time, the sixth-year veteran out of Western Michigan will only improve.

"He's out there fighting through that playing against the best defensive player, arguably, in the NFL, down in and down out," Grigson said. "So it's a battle, and I've played that spot, and when you're out there against an elite athlete like that, you know, he's going to get his. I mean, he's going to.

"In the NFL, the quarterback's going to get hit, there's going to be sacks," Grigson continued. "And those defensive players on the other side of the ball don't make the money they do because they're not great at what they do and they're not special athletes — they're special athletes."

Limiting those hits and those sacks, however, remains a key goal for the Colts' offensive line for the rest of the season.