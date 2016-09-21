Cohesiveness Paying Off For Colts' Offensive Line

Intro: Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson likes the growth of the team’s offensive line through the first two games of the 2016 season.

Sep 21, 2016 at 07:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

091816_kelly-mewhort-broncos-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — In the simplest of terms, the Indianapolis Colts' starting offensive line had some struggles in the team's third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In all, Andrew Luck was hit on six of his 18 pass attempts in that game, and the NFL's highest-paid quarterback was sacked three times.

Many outside the team's facility wondered if the team's major issues up front from a season ago were going to rear their ugly head again once the 2016 regular season began.

But, inside the facility, those on the offensive line — as well as those coaching and evaluating them — never panicked.

With a couple weeks to watch the film and fix any issues in the meeting room and in practices, the line looked extremely sharp in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. And although perennial NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Von Miller was still able to do his thing Week 2, the Colts' offensive front, for the most part, was able to keep it together against the Denver Broncos.

Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said he's been pleased overall with the play of the offensive linemen, which just needed time to gel as one unit.

"Collectively, the O-line, I think we're going in the right direction," Grigson said this week. "I definitely think that group is congealing and the cohesiveness is showing up in terms of the way that we adjusting to twists in the games, and the guys seem to be more on the same page than they have been in the past."

Other than a few tweaks here and there due to minor injuries, Indianapolis has trotted out the same offensive line since the beginning of training camp this year: Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, Jack Mewhort at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Denzelle Good at right guard and Joe Reitz at right tackle.

The group certainly saw some scares early — most notably a knee injury to Mewhort in that third preseason game that at first was feared to be a season-ender — but, for the most part, the more reps they get in practices and in games together, the better they have been.

Against the Lions, Luck was sacked twice, but for the most part had a clean pocket to be able to deliver the best performance of his career — particularly in the second half of the game.

Lions @ Colts 2016 - HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from the Colts first regular season game against the Lions.

No Title
1 / 200
No Title
2 / 200
No Title
3 / 200
No Title
4 / 200
No Title
5 / 200
No Title
6 / 200
No Title
7 / 200
No Title
8 / 200
No Title
9 / 200
No Title
10 / 200
No Title
11 / 200
No Title
12 / 200
No Title
13 / 200
No Title
14 / 200
No Title
15 / 200
No Title
16 / 200
No Title
17 / 200
No Title
18 / 200
No Title
19 / 200
No Title
20 / 200
No Title
21 / 200
No Title
22 / 200
No Title
23 / 200
No Title
24 / 200
No Title
25 / 200
No Title
26 / 200
No Title
27 / 200
No Title
28 / 200
No Title
29 / 200
No Title
30 / 200
No Title
31 / 200
No Title
32 / 200
No Title
33 / 200
No Title
34 / 200
No Title
35 / 200
No Title
36 / 200
No Title
37 / 200
No Title
38 / 200
No Title
39 / 200
No Title
40 / 200
No Title
41 / 200
No Title
42 / 200
No Title
43 / 200
No Title
44 / 200
No Title
45 / 200
No Title
46 / 200
No Title
47 / 200
No Title
48 / 200
No Title
49 / 200
No Title
50 / 200
No Title
51 / 200
No Title
52 / 200
No Title
53 / 200
No Title
54 / 200
No Title
55 / 200
No Title
56 / 200
No Title
57 / 200
No Title
58 / 200
No Title
59 / 200
No Title
60 / 200
No Title
61 / 200
No Title
62 / 200
No Title
63 / 200
No Title
64 / 200
No Title
65 / 200
No Title
66 / 200
No Title
67 / 200
No Title
68 / 200
No Title
69 / 200
No Title
70 / 200
No Title
71 / 200
No Title
72 / 200
No Title
73 / 200
No Title
74 / 200
No Title
75 / 200
No Title
76 / 200
No Title
77 / 200
No Title
78 / 200
No Title
79 / 200
No Title
80 / 200
No Title
81 / 200
No Title
82 / 200
No Title
83 / 200
No Title
84 / 200
No Title
85 / 200
No Title
86 / 200
No Title
87 / 200
No Title
88 / 200
No Title
89 / 200
No Title
90 / 200
No Title
91 / 200
No Title
92 / 200
No Title
93 / 200
No Title
94 / 200
No Title
95 / 200
No Title
96 / 200
No Title
97 / 200
No Title
98 / 200
No Title
99 / 200
No Title
100 / 200
No Title
101 / 200
No Title
102 / 200
No Title
103 / 200
No Title
104 / 200
No Title
105 / 200
No Title
106 / 200
No Title
107 / 200
No Title
108 / 200
No Title
109 / 200
No Title
110 / 200
No Title
111 / 200
No Title
112 / 200
No Title
113 / 200
No Title
114 / 200
No Title
115 / 200
No Title
116 / 200
No Title
117 / 200
No Title
118 / 200
No Title
119 / 200
No Title
120 / 200
No Title
121 / 200
No Title
122 / 200
No Title
123 / 200
No Title
124 / 200
No Title
125 / 200
No Title
126 / 200
No Title
127 / 200
No Title
128 / 200
No Title
129 / 200
No Title
130 / 200
No Title
131 / 200
No Title
132 / 200
No Title
133 / 200
No Title
134 / 200
No Title
135 / 200
No Title
136 / 200
No Title
137 / 200
No Title
138 / 200
No Title
139 / 200
No Title
140 / 200
No Title
141 / 200
No Title
142 / 200
No Title
143 / 200
No Title
144 / 200
No Title
145 / 200
No Title
146 / 200
No Title
147 / 200
No Title
148 / 200
No Title
149 / 200
No Title
150 / 200
No Title
151 / 200
No Title
152 / 200
No Title
153 / 200
No Title
154 / 200
No Title
155 / 200
No Title
156 / 200
No Title
157 / 200
No Title
158 / 200
No Title
159 / 200
No Title
160 / 200
No Title
161 / 200
No Title
162 / 200
No Title
163 / 200
No Title
164 / 200
No Title
165 / 200
No Title
166 / 200
No Title
167 / 200
No Title
168 / 200
No Title
169 / 200
No Title
170 / 200
No Title
171 / 200
No Title
172 / 200
No Title
173 / 200
No Title
174 / 200
No Title
175 / 200
No Title
176 / 200
No Title
177 / 200
No Title
178 / 200
No Title
179 / 200
No Title
180 / 200
No Title
181 / 200
No Title
182 / 200
No Title
183 / 200
No Title
184 / 200
No Title
185 / 200
No Title
186 / 200
No Title
187 / 200
No Title
188 / 200
No Title
189 / 200
No Title
190 / 200
No Title
191 / 200
No Title
192 / 200
No Title
193 / 200
No Title
194 / 200
No Title
195 / 200
No Title
196 / 200
No Title
197 / 200
No Title
198 / 200
No Title
199 / 200
No Title
200 / 200
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Against the Broncos, Luck was hit 12 times and sacked five times, numbers no offensive line would hang its hat on. But considering four of those hits and three of those sacks came from Miller in a Herculean effort, then the rest of the snaps weren't too bad, head coach Chuck Pagano said.

"I thought those guys battled," Pagano said this week. "We know how good a team and how good a defense Denver has and they pose a lot of problems. They put a lot of stress on you in a lot of different ways. The rush is relentless but our guys battled and they played well. We had our moments obviously, and that's what we will go to work on, is trying to find a way to make sure that we can limit the amount of pressures and amount of hits."

Asked about the performance of Reitz, specifically, against the Broncos, Grigson said "there's some plays he wishes he had back" while matched up against Miller most of the game.

But Reitz is also playing through a painful back injury, so Grigson hopes that with more treatment and more time, the sixth-year veteran out of Western Michigan will only improve.

"He's out there fighting through that playing against the best defensive player, arguably, in the NFL, down in and down out," Grigson said. "So it's a battle, and I've played that spot, and when you're out there against an elite athlete like that, you know, he's going to get his. I mean, he's going to.

"In the NFL, the quarterback's going to get hit, there's going to be sacks," Grigson continued. "And those defensive players on the other side of the ball don't make the money they do because they're not great at what they do and they're not special athletes — they're special athletes."

Limiting those hits and those sacks, however, remains a key goal for the Colts' offensive line for the rest of the season.

"They've come along. You see the progress and you've seen the progress over the course of time," Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said. "We certainly have a lot to work on and a lot to improve on, but you see some good signs and some encouraging things for the future up front."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 14

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts' collective belief again shines in win over Titans – and in AFC playoff race

Just like they have all season, the Colts were tested on Sunday in Nashville. And just like they have all season, the Colts relied on something that continues to fuel their playoff push. 
news

How Colts' special teams delivered two game-shifting moments in Week 13 win over Titans

Grant Stuard returned Nick Cross' blocked punt for a touchdown and Tony Brown swatted away a punt attempt in the second half in a pair of game-changing plays in the Colts' 31-28 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. 
news

How Shane Steichen gained the trust of Colts locker room in first season as head coach

Steichen officially became the Colts head coach on February 14. In the nine months since he was hired, he's gained respect from his players and fellow coaches for his leadership in times of adversity.
news

Colts' Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16

The Colts' Week 15 game against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium was previously listed with a TBD start time and date. 
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to have surgery on injured thumb

Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne is a semifinalist for the fifth time, while it's Mathis' third time as a semifinalist and Freeney's second. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 12

After 12 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 6-5 record. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 13

The Colts' 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vaulted them into the AFC's final wild card spot with six weeks left in the 2023 season. 
news

Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

Offer available one day only and ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising