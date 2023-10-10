Despite personnel changes, the Colts' coaching staff still has high expectations for the team ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars

Luckily, the team will have Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor in tow to help propel the run game.

When the Colts and Jaguars squared off Week 1, the former's rushing attack left much to be desired. They had 65 rushing yards, with 40 of those yards coming from Richardson.

However, since Moss made his season debut in Week 2, they've averaged 147 rushing yards per game. That's the sixth-most in the NFL.

Ahead of their Week 5 game against the Titans, Taylor was activated from the Reserve/PUP list. He only played 10 snaps in his season debut, but that should change as he gets more acclimated with the offense.

"They bring an exciting element," Cooter said. "Zack's been playing extremely well. We're super excited to get JT back, good to see him out there getting a few carries, getting a nice catch in the open field. They're playing good football at that position and that's always a good thing.

"I think coach [Steichen] has already talked about - we weren't gonna go play JT 60 snaps last game. We didn't think that would be wise, but as he comes along - shoot, those two guys both playing good football will be pretty fun to see. We'll see if we can keep that coming."

Defensively, the biggest changes for the Colts are in their secondary. Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. were the starting outside cornerbacks in Week 1, but they have since been replaced by rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones.

Brents took over for Baker Jr. in Week 3 and Jones stepped in for Flowers after he tore his Achilles against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Relying on rookies to help slow down the Jaguars' passing game, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said that preparation is key if they want to be successful.

"Well, every week there are challenges, right? I mean last week we talked about a couple of their receivers and now this week it will be the same," Bradley said. "This is a really, really good receiving core. They've got multiple ways to hurt you in the passing game. So, it will be a great challenge for them. So, it's a whole new set of issues that come up and it's that preparation part. They've got to study the receivers. I think one thing is studying the scheme and that's what DBs do. They study the scheme, but for corners, it's also the types of releases, the style of routes they run. So, it's that individual time that they need to spend watching the receivers that I think we have to keep building with those younger guys.".

Despite all the personnel changes they have undergone, Steichen said he still expects his team to give it their all this Sunday.