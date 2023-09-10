Anthony Richardson scores two touchdowns in the Colts season opener

To kick off the Anthony Richardson era, the Colts came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first touchdown of his career came on the first play of the second quarter when he took a two-yard carry into the endzone, a response to the Jaguars' score on their previous drive.

Riding high after Richardson's touchdown, the defense came up with a big play of their own after cornerback Tony Brown intercepted a pass from Trevor Lawrence that was taken all the way to the Jaguars' 25-yard line.

Though the Colts were unable to score, their defense forced the Jaguars to punt twice before halftime.

On their first offensive drive of the second half, Richardson was able to hit Michael Pittman Jr. on a wide receiver screen that turned into a 39-yard touchdown.

The defense got in on the scoring too after a strip sack by DeForest Buckner turned into a 26-yard touchdown return by the eight-year veteran.

The score was the second of Buckner's career.

The play helped them tie the game and gave Richardson his first passing touchdown of his career.

By the end of the game, Richardson had completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson's night ended prematurely after a hard hit knocked him out of the game in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.