Live Game Blog: Colts Cut Browns' Lead To 27-20 Late In Third Quarter

Catch all the action at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the 2020 season.
Advertising
CLEVELAND — The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) are on the road once again today, as they're all set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-1) this afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights from this AFC clash.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 5 contest against the Browns:
• DT Eli Ankou
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• T Anthony Castonzo
• QB Jacob Eason
• LB Darius Leonard
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
Colts fans can catch the re-air of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Cleveland Browns on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.