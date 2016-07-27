Clayton Geathers Three Weeks Into Rehab For Injured Foot

ANDERSON, Ind. – It was a beautiful Wednesday morning for the Colts' first day on the Anderson University practice fields.

The on-the-field work will come this afternoon but around lunchtime each day, Colts.com will take a look at three interesting quotes from that morning's media sessions.

In today's media scrums, Chuck Pagano provided updates on Henry Anderson/Clayton Geathers. Pagano also touched on how he would like to handle the five preseason games.

Chuck Pagano on the injury to Clayton Geathers:

"Unfortunately, he had a foot injury. He's doing well. He's three weeks into that (injury). "He'll be week-to-week."

Bowen's Analysis:* *The "week-to-week" time frame has been thrown out for Clayton Geathers. If there's any good news in this injury it's that Geathers is three weeks into his recovery. It's not like this injury happened over the weekend and the bulk of the rehab lies ahead.

Without Geathers, the Colts will get a chance to see what T.J. Green can do with first-team reps. Pagano spoke on Wednesday how the Colts drafted Green for the traits you can't teach. Green's athleticism is eye-popping and now we will see if the mental development is ready for a starting role, while Geathers rehabs.

Chuck Pagano on how he will handle the Hall of Fame game and five-game preseason schedule:

"A lot of people would say, 'Five (preseason) games is a long time. You've got to be careful.' "We've got to play. We've got question marks and we have some competition at certain spots. We've got to find out about these guys, what kind of team we are going to be, how we are going to play."

Bowen's Analysis: One unique aspect to this year's preseason for the Colts is having five preseason games. Pagano did mention that the extra preseason time will allow for the Colts to find necessary depth. He singled out depth at wide receiver, developing a young offensive line and finding a starting right guard as answers that need to come out of Training Camp. The backend of the roster guys will really benefit from five preseason games.

In terms of the Hall of Fame game next weekend, Pagano said on Wednesday how it's an honor to play in a game that comes on the same weekend recognizing two Colt pillars in Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison. Most teams in past years have barely played their starters in the HOF Game. Pagano said the Colts have done their research in how to take advantage of more preseason games, but still being smart to manage the starters.

Henry Anderson on his ACL rehab:

"My knee feels awesome. I don't think it could feel any better than it does right now. "It's just that I did have fairly major surgery, so I know they want to make sure it's 100 percent healed before they throw me out there."

Bowen's Analysis: Some good injury news did come on Wednesday morning. Per Chuck Pagano, Anderson is "ahead of schedule" in his ACL rehab. Pagano shied away from a specific return date. Jim Irsay had previously stated that Anderson might not be ready to go for the start of the regular season.