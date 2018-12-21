Advertising

Friday, Dec 21, 2018 02:00 PM

Clayton Geathers Ruled Out Against Giants; Glowinski, Hilton, Walker Gametime Decisions

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

121618_ind-dal-geathers-stance

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without the services of one of their starting safeties in Sunday’s crucial Week 16 home matchup against the New York Giants.

A few other key pieces for the Colts, both offensively and defensively, are going to be gametime decisions, meanwhile.

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday announced that safety Clayton Geathers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. The team will need some more time to determine the statuses of right guard Mark Glowinski, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and linebacker Anthony Walker.

» Geathers did not practice all week as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury. The fourth-year safety has played in, and started, 12 contests this season, and is third on the team with 87 total tackles, while he also has one forced fumble, three passes defensed and two quarterback hits. The Colts earlier this week signed free agent safety J.J. Wilcox as an insurance policy in case Geathers couldn’t go; Wilcox has 75 games of NFL experience with 39 starts over six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, and has 211 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed to his credit.

» Glowinski suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago against the Houston Texans and was held out of last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the first day of practice this week on Wednesday, Glowinski was able to practice both Thursday and Friday, but Reich said the team needs a little bit more time to determine if he can get back to his usual spot at right guard against the Giants. Third-year veteran Joe Haeg got the start in Glowinski’s place against the Cowboys.

» Hilton also suffered an ankle injury against the Texans, but despite not practicing all of last week, he was able to play against the Cowboys, catching five passes for 85 yards. Hilton missed the first two days of practice this week, but was back on the practice field on Friday. Named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, Hilton has 67 receptions for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns on the season so far.

» Walker did not practice all week with a shoulder injury. The team’s starter at the MIKE linebacker position, Walker has blossomed in his second NFL season in 2018; in 14 games with 13 starts, he’s second on the team in tackles (102), and also has 10 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, one interception, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (knee), S Clayton Geathers (knee; out); LB Darius Leonard (shoulder); LB Anthony Walker (shoulder; questionable); CB Quincy Wilson (elbow)

» Limited: G Mark Glowinski (ankle; questionable); WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle; questionable); S Malik Hooker (hip); S George Odum (knee; questionable)

» Full: TE Eric Ebron (quad); DT Margus Hunt (foot); WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder); S Mike Mitchell (calf; questionable); CB Kenny Moore II (shin); WR Zach Pascal (knee); DE Jabaal Sheard (ribs)

