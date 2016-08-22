Clayton Geathers Ready For Field Work

"It's very frustrating," Geathers says of being sidelined for nearly two months.

During Training Camp, defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said getting Geathers back for Week One was going to be "very close."

Without Geathers, we've seen second-round pick T.J. Green team up with Mike Adams as the starting safeties.

When Geathers does return, the Colts will have to find a role for him.

-Is it as a starter?

-Would the Colts want to use Geathers like they did last season, in a dime linebacker mode, closer to the line of scrimmage?

That will be decided once the Colts remove Geathers from the non-football injury list and he returns to full health.

From a long-term standpoint, there's no doubt that Geathers is a part of the plans at safety.

A glimpse into that future is about to arrive.