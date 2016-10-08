Clayton Geathers Continues Surge For Colts' Defense

In his three games so far this season, Geathers has seen his snaps for the defense increase from 31 Week 2 against the Broncos, to 39 Week 3 against the San Diego Chargers, to 71 snaps last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

But Geathers has also played in seven total special teams snaps, and he has contributed a special teams tackle, as well.

"That was my mindset coming it, and that's still my mindset now," Geathers said. "Whatever the team, the coaches, my teammates ask me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

Geathers' ball-hawking skills were on full display two weeks ago against the San Diego Chargers, when he forced a fumble on the Chargers' final full possession of the game, which was recovered by fellow safety Mike Adams, and clinched the team's first win of the season.

Pagano said he hopes to create even more opportunities for Geathers to continue doing it all for the Indy defense, whether it's in the secondary or up at the line of scrimmage.

"You have dime packages and opportunities for a guy like Clayton Geathers to get down in the box more whether it's first down, second down or third down, it doesn't matter," Pagano said Wednesday, after the team cut starting inside linebacker Sio Moore. "Those guys will prepare great and they will go out and play winning football."

For Geathers, he hopes to see the Colts continue to improve their defensive attack each and every week, no matter where he's lined up. While the unit has had some struggles the first four games of the season, Geathers remains optimistic that they will get things turned around.