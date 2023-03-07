NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Makes His Pitch

Stroud discusses the strengths of his game, and an area of improvement in it, last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

Mar 07, 2023 at 04:34 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

During his press conference Friday morning, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud struck a balance between taking accountability for a perceived deficiency in his game while accentuating a perceived strength in how he plays quarterback.

First, Stroud put the reason for his lack of collegiate rushing attempts squarely on himself. Per Pro Football Focus, Stroud rushed 74 times for 294 yards (4.0) yards/carry as Ohio State's starter from 2021-2022; that averages out to three carries for 12 yards per game.

From NFL.com's evaluation of Stroud: "Hesitance to use his legs can put a cap on his success rate."

Stroud, though, set career highs against Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal with nine carries for 78 yards; his six scrambles and three missed tackles forced were also career highs.

Here's how Stroud talked about his mobility on Friday at the NFL Combine:

"I didn't do it a lot in college and I feel like I should have," Stroud said. "It's something I do regret. I feel like I could have done it a lot more. But I think when you turn on the film and you really watch what I do, and you really look at film game to game, I have used my athleticism not only just in the Georgia game where I did it a lot. I've done it in every other game.

"I've had tough third-down runs. I've had tough fourth-down runs. But there were times I didn't run the ball when maybe I should have. I feel like that's something that I learned and that's what football is about. It's about stepping back up to the plate and going back and working hard and fixing those problems. That's something I plan to fix and I'll show them my athleticism. I've done it before on film, but since people don't think I can do it, I'm going to do it again."

Where Stroud shined with the Buckeyes was with his ball placement, accuracy and anticipation, all traits he believes will help him in the NFL. Again, from NFL.com: "The most naturally accurate top-tier quarterback in the 2023 draft class."

"I tried to describe myself as free-flowing but still disciplined," Stroud said. "Able to take the completion when it's there, but at the same time making plays. I like to be just confident in myself. Another thing I like to do is extend plays and take the routine plays when they're routine. I don't try to press the envelope, and I think that's very important being a quarterback sometimes.

"You want to let your teammates know that you're not always trying to be Superman, but when you need to make that play and you can extend that play, you get a lot more respect from your teammates. So those are just things I like to do. I think I'm a playmaker. I think I'm very creative. And I think I'm smart when it comes to protections and things like that because I solve a lot of issues before they're even there. That's something pride myself on it.

"And one thing about me, I think I'm a ball-placement specialist. I like to be very accurate. I don't want my receivers have to do really anything to catch the ball. And I think I've shown that time and time on film."

2023 NFL Combine: QB, WR and TE

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

2023_combine_thumbnail-photo-gallery-QBWRTE On Field
1 / 107
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
2 / 107

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley stretches for a flexibility measurement at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 107

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley stretches for a flexibility measurement at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 107

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos measures Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 107

Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos measures Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
11 / 107

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 107

Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
13 / 107

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 107

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 107

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 107

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
18 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
19 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
21 / 107

Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
22 / 107

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 107

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 107

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
31 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
33 / 107

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Derius Davis stretches before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
34 / 107

TCU wide receiver Derius Davis stretches before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker relax before they run drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
35 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker relax before they run drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, left, talks to Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
36 / 107

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, left, talks to Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos instructs quarterback prospects at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
37 / 107

Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos instructs quarterback prospects at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos measures Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
38 / 107

Sae Woon Jo of the Denver Broncos measures Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis watches as other prospects stretch for measurements at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis watches as other prospects stretch for measurements at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Quarterback and wide receiver prospects listen to instructions at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
40 / 107

Quarterback and wide receiver prospects listen to instructions at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan stretches as he is measured at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
41 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan stretches as he is measured at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wideouts receive instruction during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
42 / 107

Wideouts receive instruction during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green participates in the standing jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
43 / 107

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green participates in the standing jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
44 / 107

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
45 / 107

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
46 / 107

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks with Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
47 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks with Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. participates in the broad jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
48 / 107

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. participates in the broad jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
49 / 107

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
50 / 107

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker looks on during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
51 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
52 / 107

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
53 / 107

Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
54 / 107

Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
55 / 107

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson participates in the vertical jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
56 / 107

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson participates in the vertical jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
57 / 107

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
58 / 107

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
59 / 107

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham interacts with Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
60 / 107

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham interacts with Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
TCU quarterback Max Duggan throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
61 / 107

TCU quarterback Max Duggan throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
62 / 107

Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
63 / 107

Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
64 / 107

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
65 / 107

Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
66 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
67 / 107

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall throws a pass during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
68 / 107

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
69 / 107

Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
70 / 107

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
71 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
72 / 107

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas participates in the gauntlet drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
73 / 107

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson participates in the vertical jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
74 / 107

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson participates in the vertical jump during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
75 / 107

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2023 Brooke Sutton
Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
76 / 107

Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2023 Brooke Sutton
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
77 / 107

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2023 Brooke Sutton
Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
78 / 107

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2023 Brooke Sutton
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
79 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
80 / 107

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
81 / 107

Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
82 / 107

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
83 / 107

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
84 / 107

Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
85 / 107

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
86 / 107

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
87 / 107

Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
88 / 107

Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Liberty wide receiver Demario Douglas participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
89 / 107

Liberty wide receiver Demario Douglas participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
90 / 107

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall warms up during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
91 / 107

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
92 / 107

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)
93 / 107

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Lauren Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Bacho/2023 Lauren Bacho
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
94 / 107

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
95 / 107

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The tight ends group prepare for the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
96 / 107

The tight ends group prepare for the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Clemson tight end Davis Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
97 / 107

Clemson tight end Davis Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Clemson tight end Davis Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
98 / 107

Clemson tight end Davis Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Purdue tight end Payne Durham runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
99 / 107

Purdue tight end Payne Durham runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Oregon St. tight end Luke Musgrave runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
100 / 107

Oregon St. tight end Luke Musgrave runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
101 / 107

Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
102 / 107

Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
103 / 107

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
104 / 107

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
105 / 107

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
106 / 107

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
107 / 107

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2023 Kara Durrette
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Sizing Up Alabama's Bryce Young

Bryce Young's much-anticipated height and weight measurements landed over the weekend in Indianapolis.

news

How Relationship With Reggie Wayne Is Helping South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne In NFL Draft Process

Jalen Wayne is Reggie Wayne's second cousin, but views the legendary Colts wide receiver and current wide receivers coach as a "father figure" who's helped him at every step of the NFL Draft process.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: What We Heard From Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud And Bryce Young On Friday

This year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks – including Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young – held press conferences on Friday morning at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the NFL Combine.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Pushing To Keep Combine In 2025 And Beyond

The NFL Combine returned to Indianapolis in 2023 and will again in 2024, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Non-Quarterback Updates On Free Agency, Shaquille Leonard, Returning Colts Players

Most of the questions Chris Ballard fielded on Wednesday at the NFL Combine were about quarterbacks, but he did offer some noteworthy insight into a handful of other positions ahead of the start of free agency in less than two weeks.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: What Shane Steichen's Process Will Be To Develop A Rookie Quarterback, If The Colts Draft One

Shane Steichen has proven to be adept at developing young quarterbacks, from Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: How Colts Evaluate Potentially Trading Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears, Staying At No. 4 And Other Draft Pick Scenarios

If the Colts decide to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, where will they pick?

news

NFL Combine Notebook: The Traits Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard And Colts Will Look For In 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned at the NFL Combine about how the Colts will evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be A Titan,' Texans Looking To Add Quarterbacks And More AFC South News From NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine brought about some noteworthy news for the Colts' AFC South opposition.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Nick Sirianni On Why 'Indy Got A Special Coach' In Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach discussed his former offensive coordinator at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising