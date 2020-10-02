Single-Game Tickets To Oct. 18 Colts-Bengals Game On Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS — Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' third home game on Oct. 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals are now on sale to the public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts announced yesterday that it will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Oct. 18 game. Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.