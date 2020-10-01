Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Third Home Game On Oct. 18

The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s third home game on Sun., Oct. 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials announced today.

Oct 01, 2020 at 04:29 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092720_los-interior
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's third home game on Sun., Oct. 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials announced today. Normal capacity for Colts homes games at the stadium is 63,000.

Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

Single-game tickets for this game, starting at $48, will go on sale to the general public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com beginning Fri., Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Colts hosted up to 2,500 fans at its first game against Minnesota and up to 7,500 fans at last Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Colts staff will continue to meet with local health officials to discuss capacity for future games this season.

