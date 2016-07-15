Chuck Pagano Receives Indiana Black Expo's Spirit Award

Pagano quickly found out that he wasn't alone in his battle, however.

After taking a leave of absence from the sidelines, Pagano — with the love and support of his family, friends and millions of fans across the state of Indiana and worldwide — battled the disease head-on.

Less than two months later, Pagano's doctors at the Indiana University Health Simon Cancer Center said the head coach was in remission.

Pagano has used used his battle for the greater good, taking the "CHUCKSTRONG" label used as a rallying cry for his team and its fans and turning it into his own foundation, which has since raised almost $4 million for continued cancer research.

Through it all, Pagano recalled Friday, it was the people of Indiana that inspired him to keep fighting.

"They didn't know me from Adam's house cat, but for them to embrace me and my family the way they did was just unbelievable," Pagano said. "This is a great, great community, and I love Indianapolis, and I love my job, and I'm very very grateful and thankful for the opportunity to continue to build what we're building here."

Taking a deep breath behind the lectern on Friday — and peeking at the tremendous activists in the front row also waiting to be honored — Pagano once again thanked those at the Indiana Black Expo for their graciousness, and for their acknowledgement of his story.