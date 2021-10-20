Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, saw action in four games with the Colts this season and tallied one tackle. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Williams originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, he appeared in 42 games (27 starts) at Wagner and totaled 105 tackles (41 solo), 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three blocked kicks.