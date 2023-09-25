Colts release CB Chris Lammons

Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 27, 2023. He has played in 42 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). Lammons has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles.