Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard Takeaways

— The Colts are continuing to evaluate their options at the quarterback position: Whether Jacoby Brissett ultimately returns as the starter or the team explores adding competition through the draft or free agency, it's clear the Colts are doing their due diligence at quarterback both in the short and the long term.

When it comes to Brissett, the team last year essentially signed him to a one-year extension through 2020 to give him time to show what he's made of after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck. He had a tremendous first half of the season, leading the Colts to a 5-2 record in their first seven games, before suffering a sprained MCL Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then struggling at times down the stretch, as Indy finished at 7-9 and out of the playoff picture.

Ballard reiterated Tuesday that "we still gotta find out more" about Brissett before making the determination that he could be the long-term answer at the position.

"We like Jacoby Brissett. Love what he stands for," Ballard said. "We did the short-term deal to see what we had. To say we're going to create competition, we're going to create competition at any spot. That's going to be a year-to-year thing. Even when Andrew (Luck) was our quarterback, we still studied the quarterback position. I think it's important enough that it's a unique position. We know how hard they are to find and you have to go in depth each and every year for that spot."

Elsewhere, Ballard didn't want to comment on any specific possible free agent quarterbacks that are expected to hit the open market once the new league year begins on March 18; in the draft, meanwhile, Ballard said he certainly isn't against bringing in a rookie from this class, but he also wants to make sure the team isn't reaching.

"I think it's a good group. It's got good depth at all levels," Ballard said. "It's one of the hardest positions to play in sports. One, from the transition from college football to the NFL, what we're asking them to do, and doing it against the best in the world. Then the expectations and the pressure and all the things that come along with playing quarterback.