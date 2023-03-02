NFL Combine Notebook: Non-Quarterback Updates On Free Agency, Shaquille Leonard, Returning Colts Players

Defensive line outlook. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's negotiating window opens on Monday, March 13. Here's how Ballard views the Colts' entire defensive line as March begins, emphasizing the need for depth: "We need to do a good job of making sure we got to eight nine man rotation," Ballard said. "Really like how Kwity (Paye) and Dayo (Odeyingbo) came on. Those two kids, they're still young players and they're starting to come on. Of course we're going to continue to add and look to add. Yannick ended up having a really good year for us last year, and it was it was great to have him here in Indy and we'll see what happens going forward. But we'll continue to always try to have eight, nine defensive linemen that we can roll in and out."