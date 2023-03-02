NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

NFL Combine Notebook: Non-Quarterback Updates On Free Agency, Shaquille Leonard, Returning Colts Players

Most of the questions Chris Ballard fielded on Wednesday at the NFL Combine were about quarterbacks, but he did offer some noteworthy insight into a handful of other positions ahead of the start of free agency in less than two weeks. 

Mar 02, 2023 at 10:48 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2023-digital-combine-thumbnail-article

Wrapping up a few items from Chris Ballard's press conference on Wednesday at the Indianapolis Convention Center...

And update on Shaquille Leonard. Leonard is about four months removed from undergoing a procedure to address the nerve issues that not only limited him to three games in 2022, but that he'd dealt with for years. It was the second procedure Leonard underwent in 2022, with the first coming in June – and about four months later, Leonard made his season debut.

But Leonard still wasn't feeling right when took the field in Week 4 of the 2022 season. For one, he didn't have any power in his left leg, he said.

On Wednesday, Ballard said Leonard is in a different – and better – spot four months out from his last procedure.

"He's made progress," Ballard said. "But it's a day by day thing and he just continues to work through it. We'll hope for the best. I know he's working hard and doing everything he can to get back right."

Back in January, Leonard said he's started to feel "tingles" down his left leg. His offseason plan is to be intentional in how he builds up strength in his leg. And he also expressed confidence that he'll not only get on the field again – but when he does, he'll be the turnover-creating Maniac we're used to seeing.

"As of right now, I have zero doubt in my mind that I will be back to being me," Leonard said. "I know that I will and I can't wait to come back out here, compete and prove everybody wrong. I love this game, I love to compete, I love to play and I love to prove everybody wrong. I'm looking forward to that opportunity."

The state of the Colts' roster. Ballard made clear in his January end-of-season press conference that the Colts need to improve their roster after a 4-12-1 season – but that the team does not have a talent deficiency. With free agency approaching in less than two weeks, and the NFL Draft starting in eight weeks, there will be opportunities to add to the talent the Colts already have. And this is not a team lacking the kind of players, specifically on offense, that are more than talented enough to fit any scheme.

"I know everybody thinks we don't we don't have any players. And that's a good thing. I want that narrative to keep driving down," Ballard said. "Because I still think (Jonathan) Taylor's a really good player. I still think Quenton Nelson's a really good player. I really like our tight end group. I think we got two really good wideouts. I still think Braden Smith is a really good freakin' player. It's not like we're devoid – it doesn't matter the scheme for those guys. I think Jonathan Taylor could play in any scheme. I think Quenton Nelson could play in any scheme. That's not going to affect how we move forward."

Behind the Scenes: 2023 NFL Combine

View photos from behind the scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

2023_combine_thumbnail-photo-gallery-BTS
1 / 54
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
2 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
3 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
4 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
5 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
6 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
7 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
8 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
9 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
10 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
11 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications, Shane Steichen Head Coach
12 / 54

Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications, Shane Steichen Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
13 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
14 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
15 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
16 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
17 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
18 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
19 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
21 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
22 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
23 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
24 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
25 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
26 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
27 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
28 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
29 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
30 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
31 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
32 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
33 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
34 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
35 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
36 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard and \Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications
37 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard and \Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
38 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
39 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Mike Stevens Manager of Broadcast Operations/Executive Producer of Game Presentation
40 / 54

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Mike Stevens Manager of Broadcast Operations/Executive Producer of Game Presentation

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
41 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
42 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Hayden Clark Football Communications Coordinator
43 / 54

Hayden Clark Football Communications Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
44 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
45 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
46 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
47 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
48 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Casey Vallier Coordinator of Radio Production, Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
49 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Casey Vallier Coordinator of Radio Production, Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
50 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
51 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
52 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
53 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
54 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the wideouts. Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin are set to become unrestricted free agents, and the Colts are still in the process of working through things on their internal free agents. But building on the Colts having "two really good wideouts" – Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce – Ballard said the team will still be looking to add at that position in the coming weeks and months. "We like both of those guys," Ballard said. "And I think both of them got really bright futures. But there's no question as place we need to add some depth."

Defensive line outlook. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's negotiating window opens on Monday, March 13. Here's how Ballard views the Colts' entire defensive line as March begins, emphasizing the need for depth: "We need to do a good job of making sure we got to eight nine man rotation," Ballard said. "Really like how Kwity (Paye) and Dayo (Odeyingbo) came on. Those two kids, they're still young players and they're starting to come on. Of course we're going to continue to add and look to add. Yannick ended up having a really good year for us last year, and it was it was great to have him here in Indy and we'll see what happens going forward. But we'll continue to always try to have eight, nine defensive linemen that we can roll in and out."

Related Content

news

NFL Combine Notebook: What Shane Steichen's Process Will Be To Develop A Rookie Quarterback, If The Colts Draft One

Shane Steichen has proven to be adept at developing young quarterbacks, from Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: How Colts Evaluate Potentially Trading Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears, Staying At No. 4 And Other Draft Pick Scenarios

If the Colts decide to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, where will they pick?

news

NFL Combine Notebook: The Traits Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard And Colts Will Look For In 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned at the NFL Combine about how the Colts will evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be A Titan,' Texans Looking To Add Quarterbacks And More AFC South News From NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine brought about some noteworthy news for the Colts' AFC South opposition.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Nick Sirianni On Why 'Indy Got A Special Coach' In Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach discussed his former offensive coordinator at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Making Strong Push To Host Combine In 2023, 2024

Indianapolis is one of three cities that will bid to host the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024, and despite widespread support from those involved in this year's event, it could head to Dallas or Los Angeles in the near future.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Now With Bears, Matt Eberflus Thankful For What He Learned From Frank Reich

Former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said he learned a lot from Frank Reich on how to be a head coach, now that he's in that role with the Chicago Bears.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: T.Y. Hilton's Future, Chris Ballard's Approach To Free Agency

While Chris Ballard and Frank Reich's press conferences on Tuesday mostly focused on the Colts' future at quarterback, they also discussed T.Y. Hilton's desire to keep playing, the team's approach in free agency and what's next at a few key positions.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich Address Carson Wentz, Colts' Future At Quarterback

The Colts' general manager and head coach spoke to the media Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Frank Reich at 2022 NFL Combine

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising