Chris Ballard On Shaquille Leonard's Status, Why Sam Ehlinger Made The Roster, Offensive Line Depth And More

Why Sam Ehlinger Made The Roster

Ehlinger completed 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards (10 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns – good for a passer rating of 147.8 – and rushed six times for 71 yards with a touchdown over three preseason games.

So the explanation is simple: Ehlinger absolutely earned his spot on the 53-man roster.

"He played his way on," Ballard said. "He's a good player. He played good. We had a feeling he would because he works so hard at it and he's so diligent in his process of how he prepares. Then he takes feedback really well. When we talked after the season about things he needed to get better at, you tell him and he goes and works at it. We think Sam has a really bright future."

One of those things the Colts told Ehlinger to work on was his arm strength, and at the recommendation of Ballard, the second-year Texas quarterback started working with the renowned quarterback guru in March.

"I'm just scratching the surface," Ehlinger said after the Colts' second preseason game, in which he launched a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. "It's kind of a two-year plan to kind of - there's a lot of neurological things that I'm fighting. When you're out on the field, and the chaos around you increases, naturally, you're going to revert back to whatever your nerve wirings in your brain want you to do when you say, 'throw the football.' So, I'm fighting what I've been doing for years and thousands of reps. It takes about two years to break those things down. I definitely feel like I have made progress in that aspect and then also in the offense. I'm very comfortable with the offense and getting comfortable with defenses."

Maybe carrying three quarterbacks isn't how teams would usually go about constructing a 53-man roster; teams usually don't have three quarterbacks as good as Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Ehlinger.