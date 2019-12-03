Colts Place WR Chester Rogers On IR; Elevate WR Chad Williams To Active Roster

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Chad Williams from the practice squad to the active roster, signed free agent wide receiver Malik Henry to the practice squad, and placed wide receiver Chester Rogers on the Injured Reserve list.

Williams, 6-2, 204 pounds, was signed by the Colts to the practice squad on September 2, 2019. He was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (98th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams competed in 16 games (eight starts) with the Cardinals and caught 20 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown in addition to three carries for 42 yards. He was released by Arizona prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Henry, 6-0, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. He spent the first six weeks of the season on the 49ers practice squad prior to being released on October 16. Collegiately, Henry spent one season at West Georgia (2018) and three years at Georgia Southern (2015-17). He competed in 38 career games and totaled 53 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns between the two schools.