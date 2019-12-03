Colts Place WR Chester Rogers On IR; Elevate WR Chad Williams To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have placed wide receiver Chester Rogers on injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Chad Williams to the active roster from the practice squad; the team also signed wide receiver Malik Henry to the practice squad.

Dec 03, 2019 at 10:39 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
120219_transaction-williams

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Chad Williams from the practice squad to the active roster, signed free agent wide receiver Malik Henry to the practice squad, and placed wide receiver Chester Rogers on the Injured Reserve list.

Williams, 6-2, 204 pounds, was signed by the Colts to the practice squad on September 2, 2019. He was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (98th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams competed in 16 games (eight starts) with the Cardinals and caught 20 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown in addition to three carries for 42 yards. He was released by Arizona prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Henry, 6-0, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. He spent the first six weeks of the season on the 49ers practice squad prior to being released on October 16. Collegiately, Henry spent one season at West Georgia (2018) and three years at Georgia Southern (2015-17). He competed in 38 career games and totaled 53 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns between the two schools.

Rogers, 6-0, 184 pounds, saw action in 12 games (six starts) this season and totaled 16 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 14 punts for 137 yards with a long return of 21 yards. In 53 career games, Rogers has caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign 12 To Reserve/Future Contracts, 2 To One-Year Contract Extensions

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

news

Colts Place CB Kenny Moore On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jacksonville Jaguars' Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign DE Kameron Cline To 53-Man Roster, Place DE Yannick Ngakoue On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee, LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad, Release TE Dominique Dafney From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts Place CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr. To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign CB David Vereen To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Elevate LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve, Waive DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To 53-Man Roster, Sign LB Cameron McGrone From New England Patriots' Practice Squad

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

news

Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising