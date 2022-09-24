Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster in Week 2 at Jacksonville and played. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. McLaughlin previously spent time with the team in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 32 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). McLaughlin has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points for 178 points. He has also registered 38 touchbacks on kickoffs.