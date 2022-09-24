Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday. 

Sep 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated kicker Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster in Week 2 at Jacksonville and played. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. McLaughlin previously spent time with the team in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 32 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). McLaughlin has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points for 178 points. He has also registered 38 touchbacks on kickoffs.

