Transactions

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad, and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.

Sep 08, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.

Anderson, 5-11, 212 pounds, participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 45 games (21 starts) at TCU and finished with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. Anderson also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors twice (2017 and 2019). As a senior in 2019, Anderson saw action in all 12 games (11 starts) and compiled 151 carries for 823 yards and six touchdowns. He also collected 22 receptions for 128 yards and 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. In 2018, Anderson saw action in 11 games (seven starts) and registered 124 carries for 598 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 19 yards. Anderson appeared in 11 games (three starts) in 2017 and tallied 128 carries for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He also recorded nine receptions for 57 yards. In 2016, Anderson played in 11 games and finished with 27 carries for 229 yards and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 20 yards.

Taumoepeau, 6-3, 245 pounds, participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 41 games (29 starts) at Portland State and finished with 117 receptions for 1,876 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taumoepeau earned First Team All-Big Sky Conference honors twice (2018 and 2019) and was a Second Team All-Big Sky Conference choice in 2017. In 2019, he started 10 games and compiled 36 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns. Taumoepeau saw action in nine games (eight starts) in 2018 and registered 28 receptions for 580 yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, he started all 11 games and collected 45 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns. As a true freshman in 2016, Taumoepeau appeared in all 11 games and tallied eight receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Grimble, 6-4, 261 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2020 offseason program and training camp before being released during final cuts on September 5. He was signed to the team's practice squad the next day. Grimble originally signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on December 30, 2019. He has played in 47 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-19), San Francisco 49ers (2014), New England Patriots (2014) and New York Giants (2014).

