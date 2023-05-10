Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday. 

May 10, 2023 at 03:24 PM
The Indianapolis Colts have announced two additions to the coaching staff: Charlie Gelman as game manager and Payton McCollum as defensive assistant.

Gelman most recently served in a variety of roles for the Baltimore Ravens, including football analyst (2022-23), coaching research intern (2021-22) and scouting analytics intern (2019). He was a student assistant coach at Duke (2018-21) and served as an advanced statistics analyst for the school's wrestling team (2017-21). Gelman was a data science intern (football) with Big League Advance in 2019. He earned honorable mention recognition at the 2019 NFL Big Data Bowl and was the top undergraduate participant in an individual entry. In November 2020, Gelman graduated cum laude with a degree in statistical science and a minor in computer science from Duke.

McCollum has eight years of coaching experience, including two seasons in the NFL. In 2022, he served as an offensive analyst with Eastern Michigan. McCollum was the quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington for two seasons (2020-21). He served as wide receivers coach for one season (2019) at North Carolina Central University. McCollum spent the 2018 season as an analyst at North Carolina and worked primarily on the offensive side of the ball. He began his NFL coaching career as an offensive coaching assistant for two seasons (2016-17) with the Detroit Lions. McCollum began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach at FCS Campbell University in 2015, where he worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He was a three-year letterman at Catawba College and graduated cum laude with a degree in economics and finance.

