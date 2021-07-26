Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have announced the following changes to its football operations staff.

Kevin Rogers has been elevated to the team's director of player personnel. He is entering his 21st season with the Colts and most recently served as director of pro personnel for from 2014-19. Rogers was promoted to that position after spending four years (2010-13) as the team's associate director of pro personnel. He initially joined the Colts as an operations intern during the team's 2001 training camp. Rogers was a scouting assistant from 2001-05 and a pro scout from 2006-09. He was part of two Super Bowl teams as a pro scout, including the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship. Rogers graduated from Villanova University in 2001 and was a quarterback on the Wildcats football team.

Brian Decker was named the Colts' director of team development. He enters his fifth season with the team and previously served as the director of player development from 2018-19. Decker joined the Colts as a player personnel strategist in 2017. He got his start in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Decker has consulted in all major professional sports on the selection and development of athletes. A military veteran who retired after 22 years of service and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Special Forces, his last assignment was commander of special forces assessment and selection. Decker oversaw the development and execution of the talent acquisition strategy to select future Green Berets. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky and then earned his master's degree in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School.

John Park has been elevated to director of football research. He enters his sixth season with the team and previously served as the team's manager of football research and strategy for four seasons (2017-20) and football research/analytics (2016). He continues to be responsible for identifying, developing and deploying resources to support and inform all of football operations. Prior to Indianapolis, Park worked in the NFL Player Engagement department and for the Rutgers football team in both player development and recruiting roles. He also served as a consultant for Alvarez & Marsal and PricewaterhouseCoopers and was a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA). Park earned his bachelor's degree in Cultural Anthropology with a minor in African & Asian Languages Literature from Duke University and also earned his master's degree in Actuarial Science from Columbia University.

Jon Shaw has been elevated to director of pro scouting after serving as the Colts' assistant director of pro scouting from 2018-19. He is entering his 16th season with the team and previously served as the Colts' pro scout/special projects (2011-17) and scouting assistant (2006-2011). In 2011, Shaw also worked as a defensive assistant along with his scouting responsibilities. He earned his start with the team in 2006 as the football operations intern. Shaw was a four-year starter at defensive back for St. Lawrence University and also lettered in lacrosse.

Anthony Coughlan was named an area scout. He served as the team's college scouting coordinator from 2018-19. Coughlan joined Indianapolis in 2017 as a player personnel assistant following his role as a recruiting assistant at Ohio State in 2016. In 2015, he served as a public relations intern for the Kansas City Chiefs after graduating from Ohio State with a degree in strategic communication. As an undergrad student, Coughlan worked as a student manager for Ohio State's football program for one season and as a cornerbacks and special teams intern for two seasons.

Mitch Chester was named the Colts' college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator. He served as the team's football operations assistant from 2018-19, where he assisted in organizing and executing all team and football operations travel and helped with training camp logistics. Chester previously worked with the Colts as a football operations intern during the 2017 offseason and as a remote game charter for the Cleveland Browns from 2015-17. He previously served as defensive line coach at St. Norbert College (2016-18) and was a defensive graduate assistant at Carroll University (2015-16). Chester served as a student assistant coach (defense) in 2014 for his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, after a four-year (2010-13) playing career as a defensive end for the Pointers.

Andrew Hoyle enters his fourth season with the Colts and his second as a scouting assistant. In 2019, he interned with the team's sports science department after serving as an operations assistant during the offseason. Hoyle got his start with the Colts as an equipment intern in 2018. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida State. Hoyle served as an athletics business office assistant (2018) and student equipment manager (2016-18) at Florida State while working towards his degrees.

Kasia Omilian enters her second season with the Colts and her first as a scouting assistant. In 2020, she interned with the team's football operations department assisting with team travel and coordinating player travel. Omilian got her start with the Colts in 2019 as a football operations intern supporting the team's offseason program. Prior to Indianapolis, she served as a football recruiting assistant for four seasons (2016-20) while attending the University of Washington. She also worked as a summer football operations intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and 2018. Omilian earned a bachelor's degree in business with a minor in law, societies and justice.

Kyle Davis has been elevated to the Colts' associate athletic trainer. He previously served as the team's assistant athletic trainer for 10 seasons (2010-20). Davis got his start with the team as a seasonal intern during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from East Central University in 2006 and a master's degree in education from ECU in 2008.

Thomas Byrd is the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow. He has nine years of coaching experience, including eight seasons at the collegiate level with Pacific University (2020), Contra Costa College (2012, 2019), Concordia University (2017), New Mexico Highlands University (2015-16), Boise State (2014) and Arkansas State (2013). In 2018, Byrd served on the coaching staff of the Arkansas Twisters of the National Gridiron League. He played at Boise State from 2007-2011 and earned three letters. Byrd earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2010. Colts Offensive Line Coach Chris Strausser served on Boise State's coaching staff during Byrd's entire tenure with the Broncos and was his position coach for two seasons (2010-11).

Andrew Dees has been named Colts Coaching Fellow. He has 23 years of coaching experience, including six seasons in the NFL. Dees spent the last two years in the NFL's league office assisting with player safety and officiating. He previously served on the coaching staffs of the Buffalo Bills (2012, 2017-18) and San Diego Chargers (2013-15). Dees coached collegiately at the University of Massachusetts (2011), Temple (2006-2010), the University of Buffalo (2001-05), Stony Brook (1998-2000) and Wagner College (1997). He began his coaching career at St. John the Baptist (N.Y.) High School in 1996. As a player, Dees spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (1993) and Cincinnati Bengals (1992). He played tight end and offensive tackle at Syracuse.