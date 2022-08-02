Colts Place WR John Hurst, G/T Carter O'Donnell On Injured Reserve, Sign C Alex Mollette

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent center Alex Mollette. The team also placed wide receiver John Hurst and guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell on the Injured Reserve list.

Mollette, 6-2, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (46 starts) at Marshall (2016-21) and earned starts at center, left guard and right guard. Mollette was a two-time Conference USA All-Conference selection (First Team in 2021 and Second Team in 2020) and was named to the 2016-17 C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Hurst, 6-1, 190 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 26, 2022. He previously spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020). Hurst was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 35 career games at West Georgia (2015-19) and totaled 77 receptions for 1,242 yards (16.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Hurst was named to West Georgia's All-Decade Team of the 2010s and earned First Team All-Gulf South Conference recognition as a senior in 2019.