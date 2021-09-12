LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Seahawks Week 1

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 1 Vs. Seahawks
Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay and Eric Fisher are among the Colts' inactive players for today's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1
The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension
Hines is the third member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign an extension since the start of training camp.
5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Seahawks, Week 1
The Colts open the 2021 season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Here are five big things to watch, from the Colts' top-down determination to win Week 1 and a few important matchups and stats when Russell Wilson comes to town.
[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out
The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?
The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1.
Colts Daily Notebook: For Jack Doyle, Week 1 Still Hits Different Entering Year 9
Jack Doyle still gets anxious before taking the field for the first time in a season. And Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks will have even more juice to it with Lucas Oil Stadium packed for a regular season game for the first time since 2019.
'They're Going To Get To Know Me:' Colts' Grover Stewart Sets Sights On Pro Bowl in 2021
Grover Stewart established himself as one of the best players on the Colts' defense over the last few years. Now, the fifth-year defensive tackle aims to make a name for himself on the national stage.
Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Full Go In Practice; Eric Fisher Limited; Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes Do Not Participate
Quarterback Carson Wentz was a full participant in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, while left tackle Eric Fisher was limited and left guard Quenton Nelson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice.
Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season
DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season.