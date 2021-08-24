Colts QB Carson Wentz Practices Again Tuesday: 'He's Looking Real Good'

The Colts wanted to see if Carson Wentz could push his foot on consecutive days. He did that this week. 

Aug 24, 2021 at 02:16 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts coach Frank Reich came away impressed with Carson Wentz's return to practice on Monday, but added a caveat: He needed to see how the quarterback's foot would respond to pushing things, and see if he could practice on consecutive days. 

That's exactly what we saw during Tuesday's training camp practice at Grand Park, with Wentz again taking on a heavy workload of reps in everything but full-team, 11-on-11 periods. 

"(Wentz) said he was naturally sore just from it being training camp — not the foot, just body soreness from going back to back days," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady relayed. "But that's what he has to work out, getting himself back into shape to be able to handle that. I thought he looked good today."

Wentz's day was highlighted by a deep shot to T.Y. Hilton for a touchdown and three touchdowns in a red zone seven-on-seven period to Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin. 

The next step for Wentz will now be getting him into full team drills, Brady said, although there isn't yet a timeline on when that'll happen.  

But last week — before Wentz returned to practice — Reich said he'd like to get Wentz "two weeks of solid work" in a perfect world before he returns. Wentz, this week, started getting work in seven-on-seven and one-on-one periods 20 days before the Colts' Sept. 12 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

The Colts will now evaluate how Wentz responds to consecutive days of pushing things with his foot. But Tuesday was another encouraging day as the quarterback works his way back from his Aug. 2 procedure. 

"He's looking real good," running back Nyheim Hines said. "Doesn't seem like he's missed a step. It's giving us some excitement."

