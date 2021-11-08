Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz Nominated For Week 9 FedEx Air And Ground Players Of The Week 

Taylor's 172 rushing yards led all running backs while Wentz's 134.3 passer rating led all quarterbacks in Week 9. 

Nov 08, 2021 at 11:11 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday were nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors for Week 9.

Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (9.1 yards/attempt) with two touchdowns in the Colts' 45-30 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. He led all running backs in Week 9 with those 172 yards and tied for the league lead with two rushing touchdowns, one of which was a 78-yard dash – which stands as the second-longest rushing play of the season, behind Taylor's 83-yard run against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Entering Week 10, Taylor's 821 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry are both second among running backs; his eight touchdowns are third.

Wentz completed 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Jets. His passer rating of 134.3 set a new career high and is the highest among quarterbacks in Week 9. Wentz's three touchdowns were thrown to tight end Jack Doyle, offensive lineman Danny Pinter and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

You can vote for Taylor and Wentz by clicking here.

