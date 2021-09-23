Daily Notebook

Presented by

Colts Daily Notebook: Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley Stay Ready As Carson Wentz Gets Treatment On Sprained Ankles

Eason and Hundley talked about their mindset ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. 

Sep 23, 2021 at 04:37 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

Press Taylor watched Carson Wentz fight through a lot during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

"I saw him throw a touchdown pass on the fourth play after a torn ACL," Taylor, formerly the Eagles' quarterbacks coach and now a senior offensive assistant with the Colts, said. "Obviously he played and had a fractured back, we didn't know at the time. I've seen him play through a lot — broken toes, people didn't know stuff like that."

And quite literally, Taylor — and the rest of us — saw Wentz play through a sprained ankle nobody knew about until after Sunday's game. Wentz suffered his first of two ankle sprains against the Rams in the third quarter and played at a high level until his second ankle sprain knocked him out of the game. 

That's all to say it's still too early to tell if Wentz will play when the Colts travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday Wentz was not ruled out for the Titans game as the quarterback and team do everything possible to get his ankles to a point where he could play Sunday. 

But if the Colts are not without Wentz, the team's available backup quarterbacks — Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley (Sam Ehlinger is on injured reserve) — are staying ready in case their number is called. 

"Day by day, letting coach Reich decide there, just preparing," Eason said. "I think everybody in that room's preparing. Leave that decision up to coach Reich and just prepare like I am the guy."

Eason made his regular season debut in relief of Wentz against the Rams in an incredibly difficult situation — a two-minute drill needing three points to tie against the reigning best defense in the NFL — and was intercepted by defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Still, Eason was happy to get the chance to go back and evaluate the film of the snaps he took in Week 2. 

"I'm just glad I got an opportunity, not for Carson's sake, but for my own sake to get one of those opportunities," Eason said. "Learn from it, grow from it and continue to improve and see things out there."

The Colts added Hundley in training camp after a bone fragment became dislodged in Wentz's foot that required surgery. The 28-year-old Hundley is going on his seventh year in the NFL and has nine career starts, all with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers. 

"Things change fast. And with the NFL, with football, that's one of the biggest things, especially being a backup quarterback, you just gotta be ready," Hundley said of what he learned from that experience in 2017. "And sometimes that means being ready in any given situation so honestly stay ready so you ain't gotta get ready."

Hundley, who's on the Colts' practice squad and only appeared in one preseason game, said his preparation hasn't changed from what he's done in previous years and that his knowledge of the Colts' playbook has continued to grow since he arrived in Indiana in late July. 

"I feel good with this offense," Hundley said. "Thankfully I was in Green Bay's offense so there's some transition and some things that sort of work together. You learn it and you take it one day at a time. No matter what happens each day is just figuring out and I'll be ready if called upon."

Thursday's Practice Report

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Feeling Better, But Does Not Practice Wednesday

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday's practice but said he's feeling better after suffering sprains in both his ankles in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays

The Colts practiced Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's everything you need to know from the day's news. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Eric Fisher 'Feeling Real Good,' First Practice Report Of Rams Week Released

The Colts returned to practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from the day, starting with what we heard from left tackle Eric Fisher. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: For Jack Doyle, Week 1 Still Hits Different Entering Year 9

Jack Doyle still gets anxious before taking the field for the first time in a season. And Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks will have even more juice to it with Lucas Oil Stadium packed for a regular season game for the first time since 2019. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Full Go In Practice; Eric Fisher Limited; Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes Do Not Participate

Quarterback Carson Wentz was a full participant in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, while left tackle Eric Fisher was limited and left guard Quenton Nelson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Has Another Good Day Of Practice

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Khari Willis Returns To Practice Field; Colts Put In First Preparations For Bills

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Miss Second Straight Days; Michael Pittman Jr. Back To Full Participation

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Out For Remainder Of Season

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Misses Practice; Anthony Castonzo Adds Ankle To Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising