Frank Reich: Colts QB Carson Wentz Will Be Limited Participant In Monday's Practice; Same For Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Frank Reich revealed Sunday quarterback Carson Wentz, left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly will return to practice Monday, each in a limited fashion.
"You're going to see him out there on the practice field this week," Reich said. "He'll be out there tomorrow taking some things."
"... He'll be out there. It'll be limited. He'll be limited but he will be participating, as will Kelly and as will Quenton Nelson."
Reich's announcement came three weeks before the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Wentz underwent a procedure on his foot Aug. 2, and Nelson had the same procedure Aug. 3. Both players were given five-to-12-week timelines to return.
Kelly injured his elbow early in training camp and has been held out since.