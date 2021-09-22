Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Feeling Better, But Does Not Practice Wednesday

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said he's "still sore" on Wednesday but added he's progressively felt better since suffering sprains in both his ankles during the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"Working through it, a lot of unknown," Wentz said. "See how my body responds and doing everything we can. Each day, shoot, each couple hours it's got better. We'll see how it continues to progress, listen to the doctors, listen to my body and see where we're at."

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Head coach Frank Reich said it was still too early to tell if Wentz would be able to play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend, given the quarterback was still in a 48-hour window of treatment and rest following the team's medical meeting Monday evening.

"We're just continuing to monitor it day by day," Reich said. "He feels a little bit better than he did yesterday but we have to monitor it day by day."

Wentz said he's staying mentally locked in while "throwing the kitchen sink" at treatment for his ankles as he tries to get it healthy as quickly as possible. Reich was not willing to engage in discussing who might start if Wentz cannot play, saying he'd prefer to see how his starting quarterback progresses before making that call.

And it's still early in the week after all, as Wentz pointed out.

"Function obviously has to be there because obviously if you can't fully function, you're a risk to yourself and to the team," Wentz said. "So, function has to be there, but you can only play through so much pain but again, we're still a ways out and there's a lot of speculation. I'm still only, not even quite three days out from the actual injury. There's a lot of healing to be had in the next couple of days."

Still, realistically Reich said the Colts do need to account for the possibility Wentz does not play, although the gameplan for Tennessee will be deep enough to account for whoever starts.

"We have to approach it like he's not going to be in there, right, given everything we know at this point. And then be surprised if he is in there," Reich said. "He's not ruled out. We'll just see how it goes. We're building a gameplan that has enough breadth to it — it's a simple gameplan, but really from Week 1 to Week 2, not every gameplan is overly complex. We try to keep it simple, scheme up a few things. That'll be our approach this week."