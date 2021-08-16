Colts' Frank Reich Offers Perspective On Carson Wentz's Rehab Process, Hopes Center Ryan Kelly Will Return To Training Camp Practice This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marked two weeks since Carson Wentz underwent a procedure on his foot, and while the Colts feel good about his progress coach Frank Reich said he couldn't yet project when his quarterback will return to the field.

Previously, Reich said the Colts will get a better idea of Wentz's timeline when he gets into his rehab process, the window for which could open two weeks after the procedure.

"I continue to be optimistic about his return but still just doesn't make any sense for me to try to predict when that'll be because as the rehab continues and he starts pushing it, you don't know — is there a setback along the way when you really start going harder and you really start testing it out," Reich said. "Right now everything feels like it's great but how far have we really tested it, we're only two weeks out. I think that's why it makes sense to me and our team here to hey, let's let him get further into this process and rehab and actual getting on the field and taking next steps there to determine the pace that we go."

Reich did say Wentz will start going through walkthroughs soon and can start throwing, too, though he said throwing could "mean a lot of different things."

"He's been sticking to a plan, that plan has been doing well, we're happy where he's at right now and we'll just look forward to updating you guys as we go along and as we get further along in the process," Reich said. "Two weeks into it we feel good where we're at but just feel like these next two weeks will be critical for him to stay on course, he and Quenton (Nelson) to stay on course and continue to get better."

Nelson, of course, will be two weeks out from his foot procedure on Tuesday.

"We feel good about where we're at right now. I think that's the main thing," Reich said. "I think Carson and Q have done a good job in the rehab process with the right mentality getting the work done that they need to get done and I think it's all been good."