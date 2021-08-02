Carson Wentz To Undergo Procedure On Foot, Colts Coach Frank Reich Announces

The Colts' quarterback injured his foot during Thursday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 

Aug 02, 2021 at 11:54 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Carson Wentz

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his left foot Monday afternoon, coach Frank Reich announced following Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park.

Reich praised the process that the Colts and Wentz took to come to the decision. The timeframe for Wentz's return is five to 12 weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady previously said Wentz felt a twinge in his foot late during Thursday's practice and did not participate in Friday and Saturday's training camp practices at Grand Park. Reich said the foot issue likely stemmed from an injury Wentz may have suffered in high school.

The Colts have four other quarterbacks on their roster in Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley and Jalen Morton.

"The job is Jacob's right now," Reich said.

Eason has stepped up in Wentz's absence, and the Colts believe he'll continue to progress as he gets more snaps in practice — this after he barely took any practice reps in 2020 while behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

"Definitely it's going to get him more confidence because now he's going to be able to envision these plays in his head," Brady said last week. "It's going to make him think much quicker, it's going to accelerate his vision so it's good that he's able to accumulate all of these reps."

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notebook: Frank Reich Returns, Ben Banogu Keeps Bringing Energy

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2021 Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park, which was highlighted by the return of coach Frank Reich. 
news

Top Takeaways: Why Frank Reich Is 'Optimistic' About Carson Wentz's Recovery From Foot Procedure

Colts coach Frank Reich discussed Carson Wentz's foot injury on Monday, from why the quarterback is having a procedure done to what the timetable of his recovery looks like. Here are four things you need to know about where Wentz and the Colts stand after Monday's news. 
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 
news

Why Colts' Kwity Paye Has Big Week Ahead In Training Camp After Strong First Impression

Kwity Paye quickly adjusted to the speed of NFL training camp and stacked a few good practices last week. But a new test for the first-round pick arrives this week when the pads come on for the first time at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley Meet The Media

The Colts did not have any new information on Carson Wentz on Saturday, while the team's other four quarterbacks talked to the media after practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the Colts' fourth training camp practice of 2021. 
news

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley, DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career By The Numbers

Peyton Manning will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend in Canton. Here are 10 quick facts about Manning's incredible career. 
news

Colts Practice Notes: Marcus Brady Pleased With Jacob Eason As Carson Wentz Misses Practice

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2021 on Friday at Grand Park, with Jacob Eason stepping in for Carson Wentz, who missed practice with a foot injury. Here's what you need to know about what went down Friday morning in Westfield. 
news

Jim Irsay, Colts Seeking 'Breakthrough Moment' In 2021

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay sat down with Larra Overton to discuss his expectations for the 2021 season and to reflect on his 50 years in football. Watch the full video below. 
news

Colts Practice Notes: Carson Wentz Looks Sharp, Zach Pascal Stands Out On Day 2 Of Training Camp

The Colts held their second practice of 2021 training camp on Thursday at Grand Park. Here's what you need to know from Thursday's action. 
news

How Michael Pittman Jr., Julian Blackmon Are Aiming To Build Off Strong Rookie Debuts

Two of the Colts' talented 2020 draft picks discussed how a full offseason — and full training camp — should help them improve in their respective second seasons in the NFL. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising