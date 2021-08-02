Carson Wentz To Undergo Procedure On Foot, Colts Coach Frank Reich Announces

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his left foot Monday afternoon, coach Frank Reich announced following Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park.

Reich praised the process that the Colts and Wentz took to come to the decision. The timeframe for Wentz's return is five to 12 weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady previously said Wentz felt a twinge in his foot late during Thursday's practice and did not participate in Friday and Saturday's training camp practices at Grand Park. Reich said the foot issue likely stemmed from an injury Wentz may have suffered in high school.

The Colts have four other quarterbacks on their roster in Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley and Jalen Morton.

"The job is Jacob's right now," Reich said.

Eason has stepped up in Wentz's absence, and the Colts believe he'll continue to progress as he gets more snaps in practice — this after he barely took any practice reps in 2020 while behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.