Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Full Go In Practice; Eric Fisher Limited; Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes Do Not Participate

Colts Pushing Fisher

One other note here on Fisher — Reich said the Colts' plan for him this week is to push him and see if he might be able to play on Sunday, with the thought he can always be pulled back if it's too much.

"Let's try to get him ready right now, try to get him ready to play this week," Reich said. "Maybe that's not realistic but let's try and then we can always pull back."

If Fisher is not available against the Seahawks, the Colts will roll with Julién Davenport as their starting left tackle. Davenport came on strong in the preseason and the Colts are confident he can get the job done if needed while Fisher works his way back.

"Julién is a good athlete, he's got length, he's been consistent," Reich said. "I think his pass protection has been been above average, he's done a nice job there. And he's just fit in — fit in in the run game and provided consistency at that position."

Wentz, Buckner Honored To Be Captains

Wentz and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were among the six Colts players named team captains for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Colts players voted on captains and selected Wentz, Buckner, Nelson, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton and Darius Leonard.

"When your teammates vote you as a leader on the team, it means a lot," Wentz said. "It's something I don't take lightly and I know every other guy that wears that C doesn't take it lightly either. Not just the guys that are wearing the C's on Sundays but we have a lot of great leaders on this team and it's something that I've noticed from the second that I walked into this locker room, there's a lot of guys that want to head in the right direction that are pulling guys along, holding each other accountable and there's a lot of leaders in there. So it means a lot to me and I take it very seriously."

Buckner was determined to become a leader in Indianapolis after he was traded to the Colts, working to gain the trust and respect of his teammates over the last year and a half.

"It means a lot," Buckner said. "I came in, I had a goal last year to really come in and gain the guys' trust and their respect. Over the past year I felt like I've been able to do that. To be voted captain, it means a lot. Being able to have that C on my chest, I represent the guys, they look to me as one of the selected few to lead the way. It's a big honor because it's all voted by your peers. When coach called me yesterday, it hit different because it's from the guys."

Buckner Did…What?

Buckner was a 2020 First-Team All-Pro, notching 9 1/2 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss and three pass break-ups while being a transformative presence on the interior of the Colts' defensive line.

And he did all that without quite being able to grab or throw anything the entire season.

Buckner dislocated the fourth MCP joint in his hand on the eve of the Colts' first padded training camp practice of 2020 and was not at full strength last season. He underwent a procedure this offseason to correct the issue and feels strong and healthy entering 2021.

"You need your hands. Those are your weapons," Buckner said. "Being able to have some mobility and strength back is big."