5 Things To Watch: Colts' First Preseason Game Vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts kick off the 2021 preseason at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things to watch for when the Colts take the field.

Aug 14, 2021 at 09:26 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1. The Quarterbacks.

Obviously, right? Sunday will be the first time both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger play in an NFL game. Heck, Thursday's joint practice with the Panthers was the first time either quarterback faced a different NFL team's defense.

Eason will start, with the tentative plan to have him play into the second quarter and then have Ehlinger tag in. When the Colts play the Vikings on Aug. 21, that'll be reversed, Reich said, with Ehlinger starting and Eason subbing in.

The Colts will "semi-game plan" for the Panthers, per Brady, so there will be a little bit extra on Eason and Ehlinger's shoulders from a scheme perspective.

"Looking for them, more of the same, I feel like they've been getting better," Reich said of what he wants to see from the quarterbacks. "It's not been perfect but move the sticks, make the play in situational football that we need to make to extend the drive, to finish the drive, and then make good decisions. Be a good decision maker.

"We think we have a good football team, right, so if one of those guys is our starting quarterback Week 1 they don't have to be a superstar. We want to see them go out and play good football, trust the teammates around them, trust the running game, make the plays in the play-action game and then on third down and red zone, where you gotta be right, be right."

Also: Sunday will mark the first time Eason and Ehlinger will ditch their red non-contact jerseys actually be live in an NFL game.

"It's kind of fun. You know you're going to get hit and there's something about that that brings out the best in you," Reich said. "I'm counting on that bringing out the best."

Sunday's game, too, will be critical for developing trust for Eason and Ehlinger not only with their wide receivers/running backs/tight ends/offensive linemen, but with Reich and Brady, too.

"As coaches, we want to grow that trust with (Eason) and we want to see that in live action," Brady said back in June. The same goes for Ehlinger, of course.

It's not yet known when Carson Wentz will return from his Aug. 2 foot procedure — Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay told the quarterback earlier this month he wants him 100 percent when he's back — but if he's not, Sunday's game and then next Saturday's trip to Minnesota will go a long way toward determining who starts against the Seattle Seahawks.

2. World's Strachan-gest Man

Mike Strachan's last name is pronounced "Strawn," but you probably knew that by now. The 2021 seventh-round pick from Division II Charleston has been one of the stories of training camp and has made splash plays almost every day, including an eye-popping show of size and strength in snagging a touchdown during Thursday's practice with the Panthers. He followed up Friday by high-pointing a deep ball from Ehlinger in one of the highlights of the day's action.

"I want to see him make some plays, which he did," Reich said after Thursday's practice. "He had one bust that I saw on a route, but you know, really still optimistic about Mike. We want to see him make those big plays, he made a couple of those today. Excited about his development, he's still heading in the right direction."

There still are aspects of the offense Strachan is working on nailing down, as Reich alluded to. And Strachan hasn't played an actual, live football game since 2019, since Charleston's season was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

But if Strachan looks anything like the guy who's made plays at Grand Park on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, you'll notice No. 17 quite a bit.

"We thought with him coming from a small school, he would be rawer than what he is," Brady said. "He's actually pretty intelligent as far as just how he's trying to set up routes."

3. "Strap The Chinstrap Up"

The Colts' defensive line — missing DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye, by the way — annihilated the Panthers' offensive line in one-on-one pass rushing drills during Thursday's practice. It was quite a show of force for Brian Baker's group, which has swarmed with disruption throughout training camp.

"I want people, when they see us on the film, say holy cow these guys play fast, they run sideline to sideline, they're up the field, they're knocking guys back, they're pursuing to the ball, they're getting the ball out and it's energy every snap," Baker said earlier in camp. "And I want that frickin' offensive line, when they see us on film, understand they gotta strap the chinstrap up and they gotta do it for 60 minutes. Alright. And that still ain't going to be enough. That's the tempo, that's how we want to play up front. That's the personality that we're trying to get these guys to go to."

Sunday will be the first opportunity for Baker's unit to show that energy and physicality in a game setting. But based on that one incredible one-on-one period — with guys like Andrew Brown, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Isaac Rochell, Antwaun Woods and Grover Stewart dominating — and throughout the last few weeks, you'll see it translate from the practice field to preseason games, and then into the regular season and beyond.

4. O-Line Depth

The Colts will be without center Ryan Kelly (elbow), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) during Sunday's game, meaning we'll get a good look at where the team's depth stands behind those three players who've been named to a combined eight Pro Bowl rosters.

Will Holden, Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport have got looks at left tackle in camp; Chris Reed, formerly of the Panthers, has slid in at left guard. And at center, the Colts rotated through Reed, Joey Hunt, Will Fries and Jake Eldrenkamp at that spot with Kelly and Danny Pinter out on Friday.

"It's giving good quality reps to some of these other guys – just creating depth for our offense, which is going to be beneficial throughout the season," Brady said.

Center will be interesting to watch given the lack of experience at that position for most of those guys (only Hunt has played center in an NFL game before). But the Colts have someone who can help on their coaching staff in assistant offensive line coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae – who, too, was part of the Chicago Bears' coaching staff in 2016 that successfully converted Pro Bowler Cody Whitehair to center on short notice.

"He always has great advice," Reed said. "He played 16 years in the NFL, Hall of Famer, so he's got a depth of knowledge we like to tap into all the time. He's a great resource for us." 

5. Who Else Shines?

First things first: Reich said a number of starters on both sides of the ball won't play on Sunday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule is keeping all his No. 1s on the sideline.

Reich said he does plan to get his starters some playing time in the preseason with upcoming trips to Minnesota and Detroit this month. But for Sunday, it might be an extended opportunity for guys fighting to make the roster to show what they can do.

The Colts have fostered strong competition for roster spots over the last two weeks. We highlighted above some of the players who've already made strong first impressions, but who else steps up and flashes on Sunday will be important to watch for all 60 minutes.

That could mean someone like Andre Chachere, who was praised earlier in camp by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for not only his play, but his positional versatility (he can play safety, nickel and outside corner, Eberflus said). Or a tight end like Farrod Green or Julian Thomas, both of whom have got some opportunities early in camp.

It could be any player who gets on the field, really. So stay tuned for the entire game — you might see someone playing himself on to the roster, after all.

2021 Training Camp Practice: August 13

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field for their 14th practice of training camp.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
1 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
2 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
3 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

31 S Shawn Davis
4 / 70

31 S Shawn Davis

44 LB Zaire Franklin
5 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin

44 LB Zaire Franklin
6 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin

36 CB Andre Chachere
7 / 70

36 CB Andre Chachere

43 LB Malik Jefferson
8 / 70

43 LB Malik Jefferson

32 S Julian Blackmon
9 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon

90 DT Grover Stewart
10 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

23 CB Kenny Moore II
11 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

32 S Julian Blackmon
12 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon

90 DT Grover Stewart
13 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

44 LB Zaire Franklin
14 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
15 / 70

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
16 / 70

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

66 DT Chris Williams
17 / 70

66 DT Chris Williams

25 RB Marlon Mack
18 / 70

25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack
19 / 70

25 RB Marlon Mack

14 WR Zach Pascal
20 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

14 WR Zach Pascal
21 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

9 QB Jacob Eason
22 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

25 RB Marlon Mack
23 / 70

25 RB Marlon Mack

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
24 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

4 Sam Ehlinger
25 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

42 RB Benny LeMay
26 / 70

42 RB Benny LeMay

10 WR Dezmon Patmon
27 / 70

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

9 QB Jacob Eason
28 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
29 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

4 Sam Ehlinger
30 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

25 RB Marlon Mack
31 / 70

25 RB Marlon Mack

1 WR Parris Campbell
32 / 70

1 WR Parris Campbell

5 WR Quartney Davis
33 / 70

5 WR Quartney Davis

17 WR Mike Strachan
34 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

14 WR Zach Pascal
35 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

14 WR Zach Pascal
36 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

49 LB Matthew Adams
37 / 70

49 LB Matthew Adams

53 LB Darius Leonard
38 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
39 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

17 WR Mike Strachan
40 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

53 LB Darius Leonard
41 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

17 WR Mike Strachan
42 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
43 / 70

25 RB Marlon Mack

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
44 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
45 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
46 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
47 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
4 Sam Ehlinger
48 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
49 / 70

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
50 / 70

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
51 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
52 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
53 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
54 / 70

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
55 / 70

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Tyler Vaughns
56 / 70

85 WR Tyler Vaughns

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
57 / 70

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
58 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0813_TC_4869
59 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0813_TC_4856
60 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0813_TC_4795
61 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
42 S Rolan Milligan
62 / 70

42 S Rolan Milligan

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB Benny LeMay
63 / 70

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
40 RB Darius Anderson
64 / 70

40 RB Darius Anderson

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
65 / 70

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
66 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
5 WR Quartney Davis
67 / 70

5 WR Quartney Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
7 WR Tarik Black
68 / 70

7 WR Tarik Black

© Indianapolis Colts
42 S Rolan Milligan
69 / 70

42 S Rolan Milligan

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0813_TC_4670
70 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 Training Camp Practice: August 12

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field for their 13th practice of training camp.

43 Graham Adomitis
1 / 70

43 Graham Adomitis

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0812_TC_prac_3511
2 / 70
30 S George Odum
3 / 70

30 S George Odum

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
4 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

71 T Sam Tevi
5 / 70

71 T Sam Tevi

12 WR DeMichael Harris
6 / 70

12 WR DeMichael Harris

47 TE Jordan Thomas, #17 WR Mike Strachan
7 / 70

47 TE Jordan Thomas, #17 WR Mike Strachan

17 WR Mike Strachan
8 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

10 WR Dezmon Patmon
9 / 70

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

17 WR Mike Strachan
10 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
11 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

17 WR Mike Strachan
12 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

72 T/G Braden Smith
13 / 70

72 T/G Braden Smith

9 QB Jacob Eason
14 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

1 WR Parris Campbell
15 / 70

1 WR Parris Campbell

4 Sam Ehlinger
16 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

9 QB Jacob Eason
17 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

10 WR Dezmon Patmon
18 / 70

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

64 G Mark Glowinski, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed
19 / 70

64 G Mark Glowinski, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
20 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

62 G Chris Reed
21 / 70

62 G Chris Reed

92 DT Kameron Cline
22 / 70

92 DT Kameron Cline

96 DT Antwaun Woods
23 / 70

96 DT Antwaun Woods

29 S Sean Davis
24 / 70

29 S Sean Davis

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
25 / 70

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

91 DE Isaac Rochell
26 / 70

91 DE Isaac Rochell

2021_0812_TC_prac_1488
27 / 70
52 DE Ben Banogu
28 / 70

52 DE Ben Banogu

57 DE Kemoko Turay
29 / 70

57 DE Kemoko Turay

30 S George Odum
30 / 70

30 S George Odum

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
31 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

30 S George Odum
32 / 70

30 S George Odum

90 DT Grover Stewart
33 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

91 DE Isaac Rochell, #49 LB Matthew Adams
34 / 70

91 DE Isaac Rochell, #49 LB Matthew Adams

96 DT Antwaun Woods
35 / 70

96 DT Antwaun Woods

23 CB Kenny Moore II
36 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

31 S Shawn Davis
37 / 70

31 S Shawn Davis

57 DE Kemoko Turay
38 / 70

57 DE Kemoko Turay

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
39 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

58 LB Bobby Okereke
40 / 70

58 LB Bobby Okereke

43 LB Malik Jefferson
41 / 70

43 LB Malik Jefferson

37 S Khari Willis
42 / 70

37 S Khari Willis

39 CB Marvell Tell III
43 / 70

39 CB Marvell Tell III

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
44 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

23 CB Kenny Moore II
45 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

47 CB Anthony Chesley
46 / 70

47 CB Anthony Chesley

35 CB Holton Hill
47 / 70

35 CB Holton Hill

38 CB T.J. Carrie
48 / 70

38 CB T.J. Carrie

44 LB Zaire Franklin
49 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
50 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

29 S Sean Davis
51 / 70

29 S Sean Davis

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
52 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

23 CB Kenny Moore II
53 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

Frank Reich Head Coach
54 / 70

Frank Reich Head Coach

62 G Chris Reed
55 / 70

62 G Chris Reed

57 DE Kemoko Turay, Chris Ballard General Manager
56 / 70

57 DE Kemoko Turay, Chris Ballard General Manager

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
57 / 70

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DE Damontre Moore
58 / 70

76 DE Damontre Moore

© Indianapolis Colts
61 T Carter O'Donnell
59 / 70

61 T Carter O'Donnell

© Indianapolis Colts
4 Sam Ehlinger
60 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
61 / 70

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
4 Sam Ehlinger
62 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
63 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
47 TE Jordan Thomas
64 / 70

47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Tyler Vaughns
65 / 70

85 WR Tyler Vaughns

© Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Tyler Vaughns
66 / 70

85 WR Tyler Vaughns

© Indianapolis Colts
40 RB Darius Anderson
67 / 70

40 RB Darius Anderson

© Indianapolis Colts
47 TE Jordan Thomas
68 / 70

47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
69 / 70

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
41 TE Farrod Green
70 / 70

41 TE Farrod Green

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Confirms Plan For Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger vs. Panthers; Doug Pederson Shows Up For Special Philly Reunion

The Colts held their 14th practice of training camp on Friday, the final of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On Chris Ballard and Frank Reich Extensions, And What His Message To Carson Wentz Was After Foot Procedure

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay talked Thursday about his confidence in Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, who both signed contract extensions through the 2026 season this week, plus what his message to quarterback Carson Wentz was earlier this month. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason, Mike Strachan And D-Line Shine In Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers

The Colts held their 13th practice of training camp on Thursday, the first of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Recap: Where Team Stands Heading Into Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

Thursday and Friday's joint practices with the Carolina Panthers mark a good stopping point to look back on where things stand with the Colts through a dozen training camp practices. 
news

How Colts Are Aiming To Get Most Out Of Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will practice with the Colts on Thursday and Friday at Grand Park in Westfield, with both practices beginning at 4 p.m.
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Sees 'Bright Things' Ahead, E.J. Speed Eyes Starting Role, Short Practice Not Short On Highlights

The Colts held their 12th practice of training camp Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Training Camp Practice Moving Indoors - Colts City, Outdoor Activities Closed Wednesday, August 11

Due to potential inclement weather tomorrow morning and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Wed., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Darius Leonard Brings The Juice; Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Stay Engaged

The Colts held their 11th training camp practice of 2021 on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger To Split Colts' First-Team Offense Snaps In Training Camp

Sam Ehlinger took reps with the first-team offense for the first time during training camp on Tuesday, and will split those with Jacob Eason moving forward, coach Frank Reich said. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Less Clutter, More Cheetah: How Colts' Ben Banogu Is Putting Together An Impressive Training Camp

Defensive end Ben Banogu, who was inactive for seven games in 2020, has stood out through the first few weeks of practices at Grand Park. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising