Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 16 Vs. Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Passing Game

When focusing on this week's matchup, the thought initially goes to Carolina's quarterback position with Grier getting the nod. His only real body of NFL work came in the preseason when he went 34-of-61 passing (55.7 percent) for 385 yards (6.3 YPA), two touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. He was also sacked seven times for a passer rating of 65.3. This time around in the regular season, he'll have the aid of playing with McCaffrey, Moore and Samuel. The Panthers also just activated wide receiver free-agent acquisition Chris Hogan off of Injured Reserve this week after he'd been out since Week 4 with a knee injury.

Although the Colts' pass defense had been solid throughout the season, recent outings with star cornerback Kenny Moore II out with an ankle injury have been rough. The unit has given up an average of 387 passing yards and eight total passing touchdowns in the last two games with Moore II out. Prior to that, from Weeks 8-13, the Colts allowed just 203.7 net passing yards per game and were averaging 2.7 sacks. The Panthers have one of the weakest passing offenses and are near the bottom of the league in sacks allowed, however, so the Colts should be able to get some relief there after facing Jameis Winston and Drew Brees in consecutive weeks.

QB Kyle Allen — 62.1 percent completions, 3,027 yards, 6.8 YPA, 17 TD, 15 INT, 45 sacks

WR D.J. Moore — 86 catches (133 targets), 1,174 yards (13.7 avg.), 4 TD

RB Christian McCaffrey — 94 catches (117 targets), 814 yards (8.7 avg.), 4 TD

WR Curtis Samuel — 50 catches (97 targets), 597 yards (11.9 avg.), 6 TD

TE Greg Olsen — 48 catches (71 targets), 552 yards (11.5 avg.), 2 TD

Panthers' Run Game

The most dangerous part of the entire Panthers' team is the threat that McCaffrey offers as both a runner and pass-catcher. He is currently third in the NFL in rushing, but he may also catch his 100th pass of the season against the Colts, as he is just six receptions away and averages nearly seven per game. With a rookie starting at quarterback, McCaffrey is likely to be featured heavily in this matchup.

The Colts have remained steady against the run this season, allowing 88.3 rushing yards per game since Week 5. McCaffrey is arguably their biggest test of the season, but Carolina's banged-up offensive line is a unit in which the Colts' front should be able to take advantage.

RB Christian McCaffrey — 265 carries, 1,307 yards (4.9 avg.), 14 TD

QB Kyle Allen — 30 carries, 101 yards (3.4 avg.), 2 TD

WR Curtis Samuel — 17 carries, 126 yards (7.4 avg.), 1 TD

RB Reggie Bonnafon — 12 carries, 101 yards (8.4 avg.), 1 TD

Colts' Passing Game

Behind quarterback Jacoby Brissett, this could be a game in which the Colts' passing game is more efficient than it is high-volume. The Panthers are very vulnerable against the run, and with that being the Colts' strength, it makes for a pretty reasonable assumption that it would be the Colts' plan of attack. If the Colts can be successful running the ball then it should open things up in the passing game off of play-action like we have seen in recent weeks.

The Panthers' pass defense is middle-of-the-road overall, but they are tied for the most sacks in the league. They have five players who have at least five sacks: Mario Addison (9.5), Bruce Irvin (6.5), Vernon Butler (6.0), Brian Burns (5.5), Gerald McCoy (5.0). They also have five players with at least two interceptions: Tre Boston (3), James Bradberry (3), Donte Jackson (3), Ross Cockrell (2), Luke Kuechly (2).

QB Jacoby Brissett — 62.3 percent completions, 2,661 yards, 6.7 YPA, 18 TD, 6 INT, 21 sacks

WR Zach Pascal — 39 catches (66 targets), 591 yards (15.2 avg.), 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle — 40 catches (64 targets), 425 yards (10.6 avg.), 4 TD

WR T.Y. Hilton — 39 catches (61 targets), 403 yards (10.3 avg.), 5 TD

RB Nyheim Hines — 40 catches (52 targets), 296 yards (7.4 avg.)

Colts' Run Game

As mentioned, the run game is where the Colts could really thrive on Sunday in front of their home crowd. With Marlon Mack leading the charge, we could see him hit the 1,000-yard mark on the season, as he is just 81 yards away. The Colts have reached 150 rushing yards as a team five times this season, including four games over 175.

The Panthers have been leaky against the run, allowing 100 rushing yards to opponents in all but two games this season, including six games over 150 yards. They are among the bottom three teams in the NFL in run plays of both 20 and 40-plus yards allowed, opponent rushing yards per carry, and overall run defense. If the Colts really want to get the ground game going again, then this week presents an obvious opportunity.