LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Panthers Preseason Game 1: Sam Ehlinger Leads Comeback, Eddy Pineiro Hits Game-Winning Field Goal

The Indianapolis Colts return to action as they host the Carolina Panthers for their first game of the preseason.
5 Things To Watch: Colts' First Preseason Game Vs. Carolina Panthers
The Colts kick off the 2021 preseason at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things to watch for when the Colts take the field.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Confirms Plan For Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger vs. Panthers; Doug Pederson Shows Up For Special Philly Reunion
The Colts held their 14th practice of training camp on Friday, the final of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On Chris Ballard and Frank Reich Extensions, And What His Message To Carson Wentz Was After Foot Procedure
Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay talked Thursday about his confidence in Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, who both signed contract extensions through the 2026 season this week, plus what his message to quarterback Carson Wentz was earlier this month.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason, Mike Strachan And D-Line Shine In Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
The Colts held their 13th practice of training camp on Thursday, the first of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Training Camp Recap: Where Team Stands Heading Into Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers
Thursday and Friday's joint practices with the Carolina Panthers mark a good stopping point to look back on where things stand with the Colts through a dozen training camp practices.
How Colts Are Aiming To Get Most Out Of Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers
The Panthers will practice with the Colts on Thursday and Friday at Grand Park in Westfield, with both practices beginning at 4 p.m.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Sees 'Bright Things' Ahead, E.J. Speed Eyes Starting Role, Short Practice Not Short On Highlights
The Colts held their 12th practice of training camp Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Rookie Watch: How Sam Ehlinger Is Using 'It Factor' To Impress Coaches In Training Camp
Sam Ehlinger's "it factor" was noted when the Colts drafted him, and now in training camp as he's earned snaps with the first-team offense.
Colts Announce Contract Extensions For General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich Through 2026 Season
With Ballard and Reich together, the Colts have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Darius Leonard Brings The Juice; Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Stay Engaged
The Colts held their 11th training camp practice of 2021 on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.