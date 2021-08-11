How Colts Are Aiming To Get Most Out Of Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will practice with the Colts on Thursday and Friday at Grand Park in Westfield, with both practices beginning at 4 p.m.

Aug 11, 2021 at 05:01 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For the first time since January, Colts players will get to play football against someone wearing a helmet that does not have a horseshoe on it. 

The Carolina Panthers will arrive at Grand Park on Thursday for two joint practices (both starting at 4 p.m.) with the Colts ahead of Sunday's preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have held a dozen training camp practices in Westfield up to this point; they've tested themselves plenty against each other. 

Now, this team will get to see where it stacks up compared to different, actually opposing competition. 

"It gives us a real challenge and a real test to see exactly where we're at as a group," defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammed said. "It's great to play against someone else."

The next two days will be important for quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, who (with Carson Wentz out) began splitting snaps with the Colts' first-team offense on Tuesday. They've both been tested against the Colts' defense — which, collectively, has had an excellent camp — but there's a different energy when it's a different team lining up across the line of scrimmage. 

There's also a different level of mental preparation and processing that'll take place for the Colts' quarterbacks against Carolina's defense. 

"They have a different system, different players so it's going to take adjusting and almost really game planning," Ehlinger said. "It'll be pretty game-like to sit down and understand, okay, this is the defense they play, this is their fronts, blitzes, coverages, adjusting protections, things like that. So I'm looking forward to the challenge."

But Eason and Ehlinger are hardly the only Colts players with important days ahead in these, as Ehlinger said, game-like practices. The Panthers will bring a wide array of talent to Westfield, like quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, left tackle Taylor Moton, edge rusher Brian Burns, safety Jeremy Chinn and cornerback Jaycee Horn, among others. 

Those individual players will present challenges for the Colts in competitive one-on-one drills, while defensive coordinator Phil Snow brings 45 years of coaching experience and offensive coordinator Joe Brady is considered one of football's brightest young offensive minds. Facing a different scheme from Matt Rhule's Panthers will be a challenge for the Colts in team drills, too.

"Back at the Senior Bowl I actually had a chance to get coach by Matt Rhule and them. I did a week of their practice and it's a physical day," tight end Kylen Granson said. "So I expect it's going to be really physical, really competitive but a lot of good work."

These will be the third joint practices the Colts will host at Grand Park, following 2019 (Browns) and 2018 (Ravens). And the competitive-yet-collaborative nature of these next two days will be a significant opportunity for the Colts to get better individually and as a team. 

"Everyone's pros, we'll work together and to make good use of that two days," Reich said. "These two days are important."

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Sees 'Bright Things' Ahead, E.J. Speed Eyes Starting Role, Short Practice Not Short On Highlights

The Colts held their 12th practice of training camp Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Training Camp Practice Moving Indoors - Colts City, Outdoor Activities Closed Wednesday, August 11

Due to potential inclement weather tomorrow morning and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Wed., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Darius Leonard Brings The Juice; Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Stay Engaged

The Colts held their 11th training camp practice of 2021 on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger To Split Colts' First-Team Offense Snaps In Training Camp

Sam Ehlinger took reps with the first-team offense for the first time during training camp on Tuesday, and will split those with Jacob Eason moving forward, coach Frank Reich said. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Less Clutter, More Cheetah: How Colts' Ben Banogu Is Putting Together An Impressive Training Camp

Defensive end Ben Banogu, who was inactive for seven games in 2020, has stood out through the first few weeks of practices at Grand Park. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 9 - 15

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

'Keep showing the doubters that they're wrong:' Darius Leonard's Mindset Not Changing After Contract Extension With Colts

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discussed his contract extension following Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason To 'Play A Lot More' In Preseason Debut; Frank Reich Shares Update On Eric Fisher

The Colts held their 10th training camp practice of 2021 on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Kwity Paye Is Impressing Frank Reich; No Change In QB Plan With Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts held their ninth raining camp practice of 2021 on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Wide Receiver Mike Strachan's Size, Speed And 'Dog Mentality' Turning Heads In Colts Training Camp

Seventh round pick Mike Strachan has handled the transition from Division II to the NFL just fine so far, and has made plays almost every day during Colts training camp. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising