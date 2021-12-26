LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Cardinals Week 16

See all the action on the field at State Farm Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.
With Colts In Playoff Mode, Carson Wentz Steps Up In Win Over Cardinals
Wentz completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.
Colts Overcome Adversity To Beat Cardinals, Move Closer To Spot In AFC Playoffs
The Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals came under extraordinary circumstances – and strengthened this team's grip on not only a spot in the playoffs, but the AFC No. 5 seed.
Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16
Get inside Christmas night's Colts-Cardinals matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offensive line and Kyler Murray.
Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona.
Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell
Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.
Seven Colts Players Named To 2022 Pro Bowl
Running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 15
Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15.
Colts Daily Notebook: Kenny Moore II Keeps Making Plays As Quarterbacks Keep Throwing At Him
Kenny Moore II has been targeted more than any cornerback in the NFL – yet has held those quarterbacks throwing his way to a passer rating under 80.
Colts LB Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15
Leonard forced his league-leading sixth fumble and picked off a pass in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15.