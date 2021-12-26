LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Cardinals Week 16

The Colts are in Arizona for a Christmas night matchup against the 10-4 Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Dec 25, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Game Photos: Colts at Cardinals, Week 16

See all the action on the field at State Farm Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Related Content

news

With Colts In Playoff Mode, Carson Wentz Steps Up In Win Over Cardinals

Wentz completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. 
news

Colts Overcome Adversity To Beat Cardinals, Move Closer To Spot In AFC Playoffs

The Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals came under extraordinary circumstances – and strengthened this team's grip on not only a spot in the playoffs, but the AFC No. 5 seed. 
news

Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Get inside Christmas night's Colts-Cardinals matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offensive line and Kyler Murray. 
news

Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
news

Seven Colts Players Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

Running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 15

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Kenny Moore II Keeps Making Plays As Quarterbacks Keep Throwing At Him

Kenny Moore II has been targeted more than any cornerback in the NFL – yet has held those quarterbacks throwing his way to a passer rating under 80. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15

Leonard forced his league-leading sixth fumble and picked off a pass in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz's Role In Run Game Goes Beyond Handing Off To Jonathan Taylor

Carson Wentz's ability to get the Colts to the right running plays before the snap is an important aspect to his team's ground game. 
