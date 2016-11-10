 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Bye Week Offers Colts A Critical Look At First Nine Games

Intro: What did the Colts do well in the first nine weeks of 2016? What do they have to improve on? A look back on the 4-5 start that the Colts take into their bye week.

Nov 09, 2016 at 11:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckPagano.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Was Sunday's win over the Packers an abberration? Or a sign of things to come?

The debating of such questions will run wild through Colts' fans during the team's bye week.

Sunday was a recipe in team football, with all three units making their fair share of plays for the 31-26 victory over the Packers.

It was a stark contrast from a season that had been filled with the opposite through the first eight games of the season, when the self-inflicted issues appeared far too often.

With the bye week here, let's examine some early season takeaways and how that will impact the final seven games of 2016:

Can Andrew Luck Carry The Torch?

Jim Irsay mentioned earlier this week, he still sees this offense needing to do more of the heavy lifting for the Colts to turn things around in November and December.

Is this offense capable of putting up around 30 points a game, now that the skill group around Andrew Luck is healthy?

Luck has been efficient in 2016, heading into the bye with a career-high in completion percentage.

If Luck can keep the turnovers quiet (which he's done for a majority of 2016), this offense should reach the potential many envisioned in the offseason, with T.Y. Hilton the No. 1 threat and a healthy Donte Moncrief ready to capitalize on the extra attention for The Ghost.

Eliminating The Self-Inflicted Negatives

Even in Sunday's win over the Packers, the Colts had to trudge through an afternoon with potentially costly turnovers and untimely penalties.

The Colts overcame those, but they are still walking a fine line with these issues persisting.

Penalties, dropped passes and missed tackles were three of the most common hurdles the Colts could not overcome in their handful of losses through the first nine weeks.

If we see more discipline in taking care of the problems above, then winning the AFC South becomes much more realistic.

If they don't, Houston's lead isn't going to shrink and the playoff chances for the Colts will begin to evaporate.

Offensive Line Inconsistency

The line heads into the bye week on an upswing. Even with the injuries rising, the line has shown more consistency over the past month.

Line coach Joe Philbin said earlier this week that the line has to do a better job in handling twists when they return from their bye.

The health of Jack Mewhort (tricep) will be something to pay attention to next week.

If Mewhort can return, Philbin should have some depth to play with after he started six different line units in the first nine weeks of 2016.

Can The Defense Turn It Around?

Like the offensive line, the defensive trenches has a couple of injuries to monitor (Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford).

What the unit did find in Sunday's win over the Packers was even more versatile parts in the secondary.

The Colts should feel better about what they can do at the back end of the defense involving multiple looks.

Now it's time for the defensive front to aid Erik Walden (7.0 sacks) in the pass-rushing department.

The final seven games doesn't include a lot of pass-heavy teams, but the Colts will see Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night, having yet to sack Ben Roethlisberger in back-to-back meetings (88 total pass attempts).Easier Path To January?

The Colts will play seven games to close out the season, including three divisional home games.

At 4-5, the Colts sit two games back in the loss column of the Houston Texans (5-3).

Looking initially at the schedules to finish, it would appear the Colts have the tougher stretch.

But the Texans are still in search of their first road win of 2016 (0-3 on the road). They finish the year with five of their eight games away from home.

The Colts will come out of the bye with three out of their first four at home, with a road game against the Jets (3-6) thrown in there.

That's an opportunity to put some pressure on the Texans, with these two teams meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 11.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

While Anthony Richardson played in only four games as a rookie, he showed head coach Shane Steichen plenty of things to build on as he enters his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
news

With contract extension, Colts LB Zaire Franklin has chance to deepen remarkable legacy in Indianapolis

Franklin is a four-time team captain, the Colts' single-season tackles leader and was the club's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023. 
news

Colts Productions to debut new 'Behind the Colts' series

The first episode of "Behind the Colts," an exclusive and unique series taking you inside the personalities and events that make up the Colts, will debut on Wednesday, March 20 with a profile of head coach Shane Steichen. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 18, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back following a massive week of roster building across the league in free agency. 
news

Raekwon Davis excited for opportunity to do unsung dirty work on Colts' defensive line

Davis, who signed as a free agent on Friday, brings four years of run-stuffing experience to the Colts' defensive line. 
news

The Colts want 'reliable' players around Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. is already that, and could be more in 2024 and beyond

The Colts will look to Michael Pittman Jr. as not only a focal point in their offense, but as a key presence in the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 11, before NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back ahead of a major week of roster construction in free agency. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 4, after the NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a significant week at the NFL Combine in the pre-draft process. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Colts announce 2024 coaching staff

The Colts hired four new staff members for 2024: Assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising