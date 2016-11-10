Bye Week Offers Colts A Critical Look At First Nine Games

Offensive Line Inconsistency

The line heads into the bye week on an upswing. Even with the injuries rising, the line has shown more consistency over the past month.

Line coach Joe Philbin said earlier this week that the line has to do a better job in handling twists when they return from their bye.

The health of Jack Mewhort (tricep) will be something to pay attention to next week.

If Mewhort can return, Philbin should have some depth to play with after he started six different line units in the first nine weeks of 2016.

Can The Defense Turn It Around?

Like the offensive line, the defensive trenches has a couple of injuries to monitor (Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford).

What the unit did find in Sunday's win over the Packers was even more versatile parts in the secondary.

The Colts should feel better about what they can do at the back end of the defense involving multiple looks.

Now it's time for the defensive front to aid Erik Walden (7.0 sacks) in the pass-rushing department.

The final seven games doesn't include a lot of pass-heavy teams, but the Colts will see Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night, having yet to sack Ben Roethlisberger in back-to-back meetings (88 total pass attempts).Easier Path To January?

The Colts will play seven games to close out the season, including three divisional home games.

At 4-5, the Colts sit two games back in the loss column of the Houston Texans (5-3).

Looking initially at the schedules to finish, it would appear the Colts have the tougher stretch.

But the Texans are still in search of their first road win of 2016 (0-3 on the road). They finish the year with five of their eight games away from home.

The Colts will come out of the bye with three out of their first four at home, with a road game against the Jets (3-6) thrown in there.