2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Sizing Up Alabama's Bryce Young

With talk of Young's potential measurements buzzing around downtown Indianapolis last week, both Colts head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard discussed the shifting landscape of quarterback body types – which includes someone on the smaller end like Young, to Florida's 6-foot-4, 244-pound, 4.43-second 40-yard-dash-running quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"You're getting a lot more athletes playing the position, so they're going to come in different shapes, different sizes, some tall, some short, some athletes," Ballard said. "The ability to move, navigate the pocket, escape the pocket, make plays with your feet — those are all things that we're seeing in our league. Not that we haven't seen them before, but I think it's even become more prevalent."

"The physical traits, guys come in different shapes and sizes," Steichen said. "We've seen Hall of Famers who are 6-foot, we've seen Hall of Famers who are 6-5. It's that 'it' factor."

Still, how teams evaluate Young's size in relation to his on-field accomplishments – he threw 80 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions in two seasons as Alabama's starter – and strong off-field reputation will be continue to be debated on banter-based talk shows in the coming weeks. Young, though, said last week he's not concerned with any of those evaluations, and is focused things he can control in the lead-up to April's NFL Draft.