Brian Schottenheimer Excited To Work With Andrew Luck

Chudzinski and Schottenheimer have already taken advantage of their time together this offseason, and have been working on piecing together a solid plan for the year.

"The great thing about this spring is that we had a little time to really get together on, not just with Brian and myself, but all the coaches, so we're all on the same page with the things we want, how we want to teach and approach things," Chudzinski said. "That's the exciting thing going forward. Like I said, it's not really going to be about the plays, the Xs and Os, those will evolve. We'll see what our guys do best and tailor what we do to that. Just having all these guys and a great coaching staff, I can't be more excited."

When it comes to Luck himself, Chudzinski, a former offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, where he served as head coach in 2013, has spent a considerable amount of time studying the former No. 1-overall pick since he was hired as a special assistant to Colts head coach Chuck Pagano in 2014.

Chudzinski, who assumed control of the Colts' offensive coordinator duties on an interim basis midway through the 2015 season, said that with Luck, his ability to extend plays is perhaps his biggest "catch-22" that he hopes to work on this offseason.

The big-yardage potential that comes out of those off-schedule plays are always a plus, but the offensive staff and Luck are working on figuring out exactly when to take those chances, and when to cut their losses and play it safe.

"Obviously the things – the reason he was out last year and us making sure that he's protected and he protects himself — that's been one of the focuses of the offseason, is how are we going to protect him better and how is he going to protect himself better?" Chudzinski said. "Then he has his list of things from a fundamental standpoint that he wants to keep growing on, working on and improve at.

"With Andrew, you don't have to tell him too much about it," Chudzinski continued. "He's already on it. He's phenomenal in what he does and the plan that he has for himself that he develops for himself to get better."

As far as Schottenheimer is concerned, sitting out more than half the season last year was more than enough motivation for Luck to come back strong in 2016.

That competitive spirit — the same attitude Schottenheimer saw coaching the likes of Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers — gives the offensive staff full confidence in No. 12 in 2016.