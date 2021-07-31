Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley, DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

Jul 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Hundley spent the entire season on the Cardinals' active roster but did not see game action.

Ivie, 6-3, 295 pounds, has played in eight career games and has totaled two tackles in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020), Tennessee Titans (2019-20), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), Seattle Seahawks (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). He was originally selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Ivie spent time on the Browns' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He also participated in the Titans' 2020 offseason program and training camp.

