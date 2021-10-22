Colts QB Brett Hundley Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 7

The Hundley Foundation hosted the quarterback's annual Halloween Spectacular for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy. 

Oct 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Brett Hundley

Colts quarterback Brett Hundley was named the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP for his foundation's annual Halloween Spectacular, which hosted more than 250 kids and parents who live with epilepsy.

Hundley and his sister, Paris – who was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child – founded the Hundley Foundation in 2019 to provide a safe haven and resources for children living with epilepsy and other disabilities. Many children with epilepsy can feel isolated, alone or uncomfortable in large events for fear of having a seizure.

Hundley's Halloween Spectacular, held in Las Vegas, is a free event designed as a safe space for families living with epilepsy to connect with each other while relaxing and leaving their own challenges behind. This year's Halloween Spectacular featured costumes, food, music, trunk or treat, pumpkin decorating, mummy rapping and a candy bag scavenger hunt.

"Being in a position where I can give back ad help families and kids is what it's all about," Hundley said.

In May, Hundley raised more than $40,000 to support the Hundley Foundation with his first annual LACE'EM UP for Epilepsy Walk in Las Vegas. He also partnered with "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison to help lead Harrison's 7th Annual Pawn Stars Poker Run in May, during which more than 200 motorcycle riders joined to raise $80,000 for charity.

he NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Hundley's charity or foundation of choice in honor of him being named this week's community MVP. Hundley will be eligible for this year's Alan Page Community Award – the highest honor the NFL can bestow on a player.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury

Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles. 
news

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Suffers Torn Achilles' in Wednesday's Practice

Blackmon started all six of the Colts' games this season and totaled 34 tackles and one forced fumble. 
news

How Colts' Darius Leonard Is Perfecting The 'Peanut Punch' And Setting Records Along The Way

Darius Leonard has 11 forced fumbles in the first 48 games of his career, the most for any linebacker in the 21st Century. 
news

Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad

Williams has played in four games for the Colts this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
news

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 6

Taylor rushed for 145 yards in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Activate Sam Ehlinger From Injured Reserve, Place Parris Campbell On Injured Reserve, Elevate Michael Badgley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive Jacob Eason

The Colts also released defensive tackle Chris Williams and placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list on Tuesday. 
news

Tony Dungy: Colts 'Going To Have A Great Season Out Of Carson Wentz'

The former Colts coach joined the Colts Official Podcast Tuesday to offer his insight into Carson Wentz, Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor and this weekend's Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising