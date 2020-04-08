Colts Draft 2020: Exploring Options In Round 2

Trevon Diggs | Cornerback | Alabama

Big, long, fast and physical; those are the traits that you get with Diggs . It's a special mixture for a cornerback to have, but what makes him even more intriguing is his knowledge of the wide receiver position. He arrived at Alabama as a former receiver and continued to play it through his freshman season. His brother, Stefon, is also one of the NFL's best receivers and is a big resource of knowledge for Diggs on gamedays.

Cornerback is not a pressing need for the Colts, but there are question marks there. You've got Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin who are likely to be two starters. However, Pierre Desir was let go and replaced by Xavier Rhodes, who is expected to be the other outside starter, but is only on a one-year contract. Behind them, the primary depth is Marvell Tell III, who is going into his second year after moving over from safety, T.J. Carrie, who is likely to play both inside and out, and Quincy Wilson, who is facing a highly-critical fourth season with the Colts.