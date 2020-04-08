Colts Draft 2020: Exploring Options In Round 2

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.
INDIANAPOLIS — For the Indianapolis Colts, Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft is the start of the show.
They hold two selections — No. 34 and No. 44 overall — both of which are in the first half of the round, which is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET Friday, April 24.
Today, we look into some of the best players that may be available to them with their selections in Round 2. Because they have two picks and because their first selection is only two picks into the round, today's list will feature 20 possible players for the Colts.
These aren't the only good options that may be available to the Colts — unexpected players slide every year — but these players are those that I've weighed the likelihood of being available along with what position groups Indianapolis may need most, and how these players specifically fit what the Colts normally look for. There are also players that teams will sometimes bend their positional standards to accommodate if they feel that player is special.
Yesterday, we looked at players who the Colts could trade up for back into the first round since they currently do not have a first-round pick. Because the Colts hold the second pick in the second round, many of those players could also be considered potential options at the top of the second round as well. They were:
Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, Penn State edge defender Yetur Gross-Matos, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones, Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, Notre Dame edge defender Julian Okwara
Last year, we accurately pegged cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, edge defender Ben Banogu and wide receiver Parris Campbell as Day 2 options for the Colts, and they were the team's first three selections of the 2019 draft, in that order. Who might be some of their best options in 2020?
*The following players are listed alphabetically.
Brandon Aiyuk | Wide Receiver | Arizona State
He's got average size and speed, but the much-debated receiver out of Arizona State is a playmaker nonetheless. He's talented before the catch as a route runner, has strong hands and is excellent both after the catch and as a kickoff and punt returner.
The Colts will likely be looking for pass-catching depth after Devin Funchess and Eric Ebron both joined other teams in free agency, and several others remain unsigned free agents. After the Colts dealt with the amount of injuries that they did to their pass-catching group in 2019, reinforcements are needed.
--------
Tyler Biadasz | Interior Offensive Lineman | Wisconsin
No, his name isn't pronounced like that (bee-AH-dish), but it ought to be. Biadasz is a stereotypically tough, smart Wisconsin offensive lineman. He fires off the snap, keeps his head on a swivel and delivers a punch. All 41 of his career games were started at center, and he left as an incredibly-decorated prospect, winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center and was considered an All-American by all official outlets in 2019. He was also First-Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and and 2019.
--------
Ross Blacklock | Defensive Tackle | TCU
The tools seem to be there, but Blacklock needs help putting them all together in order to be a wrecking ball on the interior. He shows plenty of power and energy, but he could use some work developing some setup moves as a pass-rusher, and counter-moves to get himself freed up off of blocks. He wore a lot of hats for TCU, playing all over the line and even occasionally dropping into coverage.
He's got perfect size for the Colts' interior defensive line group. Like his former TCU defensive line-mate, 2019 Colts second-round pick Ben Banogu, being able to be put in one position and told to just get to the backfield could be a beneficial way to get his footing and be effective in the NFL to start out.
--------
Chase Claypool | Wide Receiver | Notre Dame
What a Combine performance this guy had. Measuring in like a small tight end at over 6'4" and 238 pounds, Claypool exploded and moved around like a much smaller player. His 40-yard dash (4.42), vertical (40-1/2") and broad jumps (126") were all high-end to elite-level scores for any receiver, let alone one his size, and were only comparable to those of Calvin Johnson.
The Colts could very well be looking for a big-bodied receiver for quarterback Philip Rivers, so Claypool would've already fit the bill, but him having test like he did puts him over the edge. The ceiling for a player like that is special, so it wouldn't be surprising at all for the Colts to bite.
--------
Ezra Cleveland | Offensive Tackle | Boise State
Speaking of Combine performances, Cleveland turned some heads as well. He tested near the top of the offensive line group in nearly every category, validating what his tape shows. And the tape shows a very athletic player, but one who must get stronger and tougher at the point of attack.
With some physical and technical developing to do, that's ideal for a team like the Colts who currently have both starting tackles, but only have left tackle Anthony Castonzo — who is mulling his football future after each season now — signed through 2021, as is starting right tackle Braden Smith.
--------
Marlon Davidson | Defensive Tackle | Auburn
He's got a ton of experience playing on the edge for Auburn, but at over 6'3" and 303 pounds, Davidson will likely settle in as an interior defender in the NFL. He gets a good jump off of the snap and is a very athletic guy for his size; hence why they played him how they did. As an interior defender, he could really be a handful for linemen who aren't used to facing guys with his athleticism.
The Colts now have a pretty good group at defensive tackle with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Denico Autry and Sheldon Day, but Davidson's ability to play inside and out in different packages sets him apart.
--------
Trevon Diggs | Cornerback | Alabama
Big, long, fast and physical; those are the traits that you get with Diggs. It's a special mixture for a cornerback to have, but what makes him even more intriguing is his knowledge of the wide receiver position. He arrived at Alabama as a former receiver and continued to play it through his freshman season. His brother, Stefon, is also one of the NFL's best receivers and is a big resource of knowledge for Diggs on gamedays.
Cornerback is not a pressing need for the Colts, but there are question marks there. You've got Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin who are likely to be two starters. However, Pierre Desir was let go and replaced by Xavier Rhodes, who is expected to be the other outside starter, but is only on a one-year contract. Behind them, the primary depth is Marvell Tell III, who is going into his second year after moving over from safety, T.J. Carrie, who is likely to play both inside and out, and Quincy Wilson, who is facing a highly-critical fourth season with the Colts.
--------
Kyle Dugger | Safety | Lenoir-Rhyne
Dugger is from a small school, but he's got big game. He's got above-average size for the safety position at 6'1", 217, with 33-inch arms and 10-3/8" hands, but he's also got above-average athleticism after running the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, hitting 42" on the vertical and 134" on the broad jump. He and Jeremy Chinn will be lumped together quite a bit throughout the draft process as small-school safety prospects with great size and athleticism, which also makes both an intriguing option to be used in multiple spots beside just traditional safety.
The Colts have a pair of starting safeties in Malik Hooker and Khari Willis, but Dugger's quickness, instincts and range could carve him out a role as well, whether it's coming in on dime packages or covering tight ends when they're split out or in the slot.
--------
Neville Gallimore | Defensive Tackle | Oklahoma
Gallimore isn't talked about quite enough because of Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw being at the top of the defensive tackle class, but he's one of this year's best interior pass rushers. He's 6'2", 304, but he moves around like he's much smaller. He can burst off of the snap, plays with good energy and he has several setup moves in his repertoire. He does need to strengthen up a bit and develop more counter moves to allow him to become more of a force against the run.
--------
Jeff Gladney | Cornerback | TCU
If you're looking for Kenny Moore II types in this draft, look no further than Gladney. He's only 5'10-1/4" and 191 pounds, but you would think he's 6'1", 210 by the way that he plays on the field. His above-average, 32" arms also help make up for his lack of height. A lot of cornerbacks either don't want to get physical with the receiver or participate as tacklers, but Gladney wants it all. He's both quick and fast and has good ball skills. If he was at least 6'0", he'd likely be firmly entrenched as the top corner in this draft behind Jeff Okudah.
--------
Jonathan Greenard | Edge Defender | Florida
Greenard's measurements fit what the Colts draft in edge rushers, coming in at 6'3-3/8", 263 with nearly 35" arms. He is the rare breed of edge defender who is both fast and bendy off the edge with pass-rush moves, but who can also contribute as a run defender. With the Colts, he could help them both as a right or left end.
--------
Tee Higgins | Wide Receiver | Clemson
Higgins is the type of player who I describe as having a pterodactyl's catch radius. His 6'3-5/8" height and 34-1/8" arm length are both elite measurements for receivers, and his tape is chock-full of him making difficult catches. What you surrender in pure speed and change-of-direction with him, you get ten-fold in contested catch ability. He's an inaccurate passer's dream, but having an accurate passer like Rivers could make him a deadly asset in critical situations.
--------
Robert Hunt | Offensive Tackle | UL-Lafayette
Hunt is one of the nastiest offensive linemen in this draft, and he's got numerous pancakes on film. He has extensive starting experience at both guard and tackle and could likely play either in the NFL due to his technique, mobility, strength and confident style of play. In a very crowded group of tackles, the small-school prospect found a way to stand out and make himself a likely Day 2 pick.
--------
Jalen Hurts | Quarterback | Oklahoma
Not many people can say that they were Heisman Trophy contenders for two different blue-blood college football programs, but Hurts can. After transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma, Hurts picked up the torch that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray carried under head coach Lincoln Riley and forged his own path. Hurts made an immediate impression on his new teammates as a leader in 2019, being named a team captain. While he was a considered a running threat with a good deep ball at Alabama, he developed much more as a passer at Oklahoma while maintaining his abilities as a runner. He's an ascending quarterback prospect who could really thrive after sitting for a bit with an NFL team while he develops as a passer.
--------
Jonah Jackson | Interior Offensive Lineman | Ohio State
Another Big Ten offensive lineman, Jackson is quietly one of the possible studs in a relatively quiet group of interior offensive linemen in this year's draft. He's got versatility with starting experience at both guard spots and center, has good lateral movement and is tough as can be, looking to put the defender to the ground on a regular basis.
--------
Terrell Lewis | Edge Defender | Alabama
Lewis is another long, bendy edge defender out of the mold of current Colts defensive ends Banogu and Kemoko Turay. He starts by getting a good jump off of the snap, is quick when engaging blockers and has speed and flexibility around the edge. He is also patient with good instincts, which is likely why he's had some duties as an off-ball linebacker. There's a lot of upside here from Lewis as a pass rusher.
--------
Cole Kmet | Tight End | Notre Dame
Kmet is the prototypical NFL tight end, blending great size (6'5-3/4", 262) with athleticism and strength after posting high-quality athletic scores at the Combine. He has strong hands (although he lets too many passes into his body) and shows the ability to win short, intermediate and downfield. Arguably the best part is his versatility due to his ability to block both in the run and passing games.
Kmet could fit anywhere in the Colts' tight end group, matching nicely with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, both of whom can also catch and block. However, Doyle will be 30 when the new season starts, and Alie-Cox is set to become a free agent after the season, so the Colts will need reinforcements.
--------
Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver | USC
The son of former Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman, Junior looks the part for the NFL as well. He's another big-bodied receiver at 6'4", 223, but he moves very well around the field, especially after the catch. He has reliable hands and routinely makes contested catches, and he shows a lot of strength both with the ball in his hands and as a blocker. He's very well-suited for what the Colts would like in a receiver.
--------
Prince Tego Wanogho | Offensive Tackle | Auburn
Wanogho is still a work in progress, but he's got huge upside. He's a multi-sport athlete from Nigeria who's only been playing the sport since 2014, but he appears to be ahead of the curve in his development. He's got both a strong upper body and base, and does not get pushed back. He's got good movement skills, moving laterally and outside into the open field, but you can tell he also likes the physical part of playing offensive line. He's versatile as well, as it wasn't uncommon to see him switch from the left to the right side (and back) throughout a game.
--------
Curtis Weaver | Edge Defender | Boise State
Weaver is a highly productive edge rusher whose numbers can't be ignored. In three seasons, he amassed 47.5 tackles for loss and 34.0 sacks, both of which are first all-time in the Mountain West Conference. Projecting to the NFL, his size and athleticism are just average, but he's got a nose for the backfield and has the instincts to attack it effectively. If he can develop more counter moves to free himself from blocks then it will help his development immensely.
