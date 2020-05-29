Friday, May 29, 2020 12:29 PM

Braden Smith Considered Colts' 'Best-Kept Secret' By Bleacher Report

INDIANAPOLIS — Some stud NFL players are just fine performing at a high level while being completely outside of the limelight.

Every team's got them; a player that casual fans couldn't pick out of a lineup, but about whom opposing players would sing their praises when asked.

Recently, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report set out to identify each of these players on all 32 NFL rosters, and his selection for the Indianapolis Colts was none other than starting right tackle Braden Smith.

Smith came into the league as part of a hugely-successful 2018 NFL Draft class for the Colts, and he's been in the shadows even though he's performed at a high level as Indy's starting right tackle for nearly two full seasons.

Here's what Davenport had to say about the Colts' third-year road-grader.

It's not at all unusual for a player who lined up at tackle in college to kick inside in the pros as the result of a lack of length or quickness. However, it's not that often someone does the opposite like Braden Smith of the Indianapolis Colts.

A right guard at Auburn, Smith was pressed into action at tackle by injuries at the position during the 2018 season. He more than held his own in his first game against the New England Patriots—and he's been a fixture there ever since.

Per Andrew Walker of the team's website, head coach Frank Reich compared Smith to super-guard Quenton Nelson:

'Rightly so, Quenton has gotten a lot of attention—[but] Braden has played lights out. When we moved him we knew we had a great run blocker. I mean, you just watch his college tape, you knew he was a great run blocker. When he got here you knew the pass blocking needed some work, but he worked hard at that. So that was going to be the big question moving him out to right tackle, 'How would he handle it?' He's just continued to get better and better.'"

Smith may start to approach Nelson's renown this year.

After being selected by the Colts with the No. 37-overall pick in 2018 to be the long-term right guard counterpart to left guard Quenton Nelson, a mess of injuries and other circumstances on the offensive line moved Smith to right tackle.

After Smith and Mark Glowinski looked great at right tackle and guard, respectively, the rest was history, and Smith was the team's new right tackle.

After that debut season, Smith was the third-highest-graded rookie offensive lineman (71.4), according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only Nelson (76.7) and fellow right tackle Mike McGlinchey (73.2) of the San Francisco 49ers.

After an entire offseason of training at right tackle rather than guard last year, Smith took another step forward and became a dominant run blocker.

In 2019, among all NFL offensive linemen, regardless of position, Smith ranked fifth in run blocking (86.4). Among all offensive tackles, he was seventh in overall grade (79.8), and among all right tackles, he ranked 12th in pass blocking (68.1).

According to PFF, in 2019, the Colts ran the ball 88 times behind Smith or to his outside for 483 yards (5.5 avg.), four touchdowns and 12 runs of 10-plus yards.

Smith was also one of only 12 offensive tackles to be flagged for five or fewer penalties.

Another strong point to Smith as a player is his durability, as he has only missed one snap since taking over as the Colts' right tackle in Week 5 of his rookie year.

One area in which Smith continues to work is pass protection, which might not be surprising considering his transition from college guard to now defending against the NFL's top edge rushers week in and week out at tackle; he's allowed 46 total quarterback pressures (30 hurries, nine hits, seven sacks), but continues to improve as a player in that aspect of his game.

So, what will it take for outsiders to start giving Smith the respect he deserves?

For starters, as Smith continues growing as a pass blocker, people will begin mentioning him a bit more among the league's better tackles, as his run blocking is already well above average.

Another factor will be if the Colts begin making the playoffs at a more consistent level, as it will put a light on more of their players, especially their established starters like Smith.

For now, however, Smith will keep his head down and keep getting better while national analysts begin to figure more out about him.

Related Content

Howard Mudd Talks John Teerlinck, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday
news

Howard Mudd Talks John Teerlinck, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday

Former legendary Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd recently sat down for a one-on-one with Colts.com's Jeffrey Gorman. The two chatted about a ton of topics, including Mudd's playing career, his thoughts on the passing of close friend John Teerlinck, as well as some stories about Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday and more.
PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL
news

PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is obsessed with the defensive front, and he is being commended by Pro Football Focus for the job the team did bolstering its pass rush this offseason.
DeForest Buckner On Getting Acclimated To Colts, Three-Tech's Role In Defense, Not Feeling Pressure
news

DeForest Buckner On Getting Acclimated To Colts, Three-Tech's Role In Defense, Not Feeling Pressure

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner spoke with local reporters via video conference call on Wednesday. What did Buckner have to say about getting acclimated to the Colts' defensive system, what his three-tech role can provide and much more?
Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.
NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'
news

NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

NFL.com's Dan Parr has tabbed Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor as two of the top 2020 NFL rookies setup for early success in their careers.
Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role
news

Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via video conference call about a variety of topics. What were the top takeaways from the session about defensive end Kemoko Turay, offensive line depth, wide receiver Parris Campbell's role and more?
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday
news

REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on longtime rival Tom Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, with $10 million set to be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'
news

Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, recently spoke to the Indianapolis Colts team via video conference about his experiences both as a player and a coach.

