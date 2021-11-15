Colts Sign CB BoPete Keyes To The Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.

Nov 15, 2021 at 05:04 PM
Keyes, 6-1, 202 pounds, was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Kansas City) on September 1. He saw action in four games with Indianapolis and tallied one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2020, Keyes played in eight games (one start) with the Chiefs and compiled seven tackles (six solo) and one special teams stop. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Keyes was originally selected by Kansas City in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

