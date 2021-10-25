Amid 'Bomb Cyclone,' Colts Prove Weather Forecast Wasn't Only Explosive Part Of Sunday Night's Win Over San Francisco 49ers

Pittman said he didn't feel like the footing was all that bad, although he certainly did not appear limited by the soggy conditions (four catches, 105 yards, 1 TD). Plenty of other players, though, lost their footing — or, worse, the ball — while playing in an unrelenting rainstorm.

"It was wet — very wet," Wentz said. "It was obviously a challenge. Something we talked about all week. Ball security was at a premium."

The Colts and 49ers combined for seven fumbles, with each team losing two. Linebacker Darius Leonard joked after the game that he was "heartbroken" to have just one forced fumble — the 12th of his 49-game career — during a night where having four points of pressure on the ball wasn't a guarantee you'd hang on to it.

There were a glut of penalties — six on the Colts for 45 yards and seven on the 49ers for 122 yards — and one bizarre (but correct) ruling by officials when San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk accidentally kicked a Rigoberto Sanchez punt that led to a touchback (and the longest punt in Colts history at 79 yards). Xavier Rhodes and Khari Willis intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter and Wentz was nearly picked off a handful of times in the second quarter (his goal-to-go turnover was initially ruled an interception but was changed to a fumble later in the evening).

But some of that sloppiness — the slipping and sliding, the rain-soaked jerseys, the difficult-to-grip football — made for a bit of nostalgic fun for the Colts, too.

"Nobody said it was easy but you love these kind of games," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "Carson was just talking about it, actually, before the game, it kind of reminds you of back in the day when you're young and out playing football with your friends on the local field. It just brings you back to your childhood days."

More than anything, though, the Colts were determined to not let the bomb cyclone sitting over the Pacific Ocean explode their gameplan or the atmospheric river stationed above California wash away their identity.

"We said hey, let's still be aggressive and not let the weather completely change who we are," Wentz said. "Be smart, pick and choose our opportunities, but I really appreciate coach still trusting us to call those plays and create some big plays."

None of those plays were bigger than Wentz letting Pittman go up and get it late in the fourth quarter. That's the kind of offense the Colts want to be, especially late in games. And no matter the conditions, the Colts proved they can be explosive at any moment — no matter if "bomb" is part of the weather forecast when they're playing.