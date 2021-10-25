Amid 'Bomb Cyclone,' Colts Prove Weather Forecast Wasn't Only Explosive Part Of Sunday Night's Win Over San Francisco 49ers

Carson Wentz's 28-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. sealed a 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, a game played in relentlessly soggy conditions in the Bay Area. 

Oct 25, 2021 at 02:50 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Clutching a five-point lead with a shade over three minutes left, the Colts faced a third and 10 on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. A conservative play call — a run, a high-percentage pass — would've likely set up a 40-ish yard field goal, which would've put the Colts up by eight.

Two weeks ago, the Colts faced a similar situation in front of a national audience against the Baltimore Ravens: Third and eight, with an eight-point lead deep inside Ravens territory. Frank Reich called for a run, which lost four yards; Rodrigo Blankenship's ensuing field goal was blocked, the Ravens drove to tie the game and a gutting loss followed in overtime. 

So, bomb cyclone be damned, Reich wasn't about to conservatively diffuse a possession this time.

"I told the guys," Reich said, "I'm not doing that again. I'm calling a pass."

Reich dialed up a shot play from the 49ers' 28-yard line. Carson Wentz faked a wide receiver screen to Ashton Dulin while Michael Pittman Jr. sold an upfield block on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. Pittman then turned on the jets toward the end zone — only Kirkpatrick actually played it pretty well, staying on his assignment despite the well-sold fake. 

"They didn't really jump on it like we thought," Reich said. 

It didn't matter. 

Pittman bullied Kirkpatrick, using his size to snatch Wentz's pass out of the air and strength through the catch to stay balanced enough to plunge into the end zone. The 28-yard touchdown sent the Colts back to Indianapolis with a 30-18 win accomplished by staying aggressive and disciplined amid some truly miserable conditions at Levi's Stadium.

Pittman said he didn't feel like the footing was all that bad, although he certainly did not appear limited by the soggy conditions (four catches, 105 yards, 1 TD). Plenty of other players, though, lost their footing — or, worse, the ball — while playing in an unrelenting rainstorm. 

"It was wet — very wet," Wentz said. "It was obviously a challenge. Something we talked about all week. Ball security was at a premium." 

The Colts and 49ers combined for seven fumbles, with each team losing two. Linebacker Darius Leonard joked after the game that he was "heartbroken" to have just one forced fumble — the 12th of his 49-game career — during a night where having four points of pressure on the ball wasn't a guarantee you'd hang on to it. 

There were a glut of penalties — six on the Colts for 45 yards and seven on the 49ers for 122 yards — and one bizarre (but correct) ruling by officials when San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk accidentally kicked a Rigoberto Sanchez punt that led to a touchback (and the longest punt in Colts history at 79 yards). Xavier Rhodes and Khari Willis intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter and Wentz was nearly picked off a handful of times in the second quarter (his goal-to-go turnover was initially ruled an interception but was changed to a fumble later in the evening). 

But some of that sloppiness — the slipping and sliding, the rain-soaked jerseys, the difficult-to-grip football — made for a bit of nostalgic fun for the Colts, too. 

"Nobody said it was easy but you love these kind of games," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "Carson was just talking about it, actually, before the game, it kind of reminds you of back in the day when you're young and out playing football with your friends on the local field. It just brings you back to your childhood days."

More than anything, though, the Colts were determined to not let the bomb cyclone sitting over the Pacific Ocean explode their gameplan or the atmospheric river stationed above California wash away their identity.

"We said hey, let's still be aggressive and not let the weather completely change who we are," Wentz said. "Be smart, pick and choose our opportunities, but I really appreciate coach still trusting us to call those plays and create some big plays."

None of those plays were bigger than Wentz letting Pittman go up and get it late in the fourth quarter. That's the kind of offense the Colts want to be, especially late in games. And no matter the conditions, the Colts proved they can be explosive at any moment — no matter if "bomb" is part of the weather forecast when they're playing. 

"I love that Frank was aggressive and trusted us with that," Wentz said. "That was the first thing I went and told him is hey, I appreciate you trusting us and me appreciating just trusting Pitt and his ability to go up and get that."

Game Photos: Colts at 49ers, Week 7

See all the action on the field at Levi's Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

D6B_9576
1 / 73
D6B_9604
2 / 73
D6B_9606
3 / 73
D6B_9570
4 / 73
D6B_9596
5 / 73
D6B_9574
6 / 73
D6B_9567
7 / 73
D6B_9641
8 / 73
D6C_7683
9 / 73
D6C_7691
10 / 73
D6C_7701
11 / 73
D6B_9789
12 / 73
D6B_9783
13 / 73
D6B_9784
14 / 73
D6B_9780
15 / 73
D6B_9682
16 / 73
D6B_9708
17 / 73
D6B_9664
18 / 73
D6B_9727
19 / 73
D6B_9730
20 / 73
D6B_9864
21 / 73
D6B_9977
22 / 73
D6B_9849
23 / 73
D6B_9818
24 / 73
D6B_9945
25 / 73
D6B_0035
26 / 73
D6C_7806
27 / 73
D6B_0211
28 / 73
D6B_0138
29 / 73
D6B_0036
30 / 73
D6B_0060
31 / 73
D6B_0315
32 / 73
D6C_7940
33 / 73
D6B_0343
34 / 73
D6C_8016
35 / 73
D6C_8045
36 / 73
D6C_8036
37 / 73
D6B_0402
38 / 73
D6C_8111
39 / 73
D6B_0508
40 / 73
D6B_0502
41 / 73
D6B_0668
42 / 73
D6B_0498
43 / 73
D6B_0491
44 / 73
D6B_0489
45 / 73
D6A_1594
46 / 73
D6B_0403
47 / 73
D6B_0445
48 / 73
D6B_0444
49 / 73
D6B_0484
50 / 73
D6C_8212
51 / 73
D6C_8155
52 / 73
D6C_8168
53 / 73
D6B_0877
54 / 73
D6B_1003
55 / 73
D6B_0952
56 / 73
D6B_0987
57 / 73
D6B_0893
58 / 73
D6B_0896
59 / 73
D6B_0883
60 / 73
D6B_1207
61 / 73
D6B_1222
62 / 73
D6B_1246
63 / 73
D6B_1170
64 / 73
D6B_1044
65 / 73
D6B_1210
66 / 73
D6B_1197
67 / 73
D6B_1203
68 / 73
D6C_8339
69 / 73
D6C_8354
70 / 73
D6C_8403
71 / 73
D6C_8379
72 / 73
D6C_8404
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. 49ers Week 7

The Colts are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. 49ers, Week 7

Get inside this week's Colts-49ers primetime matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor's emergence as an elite running back, DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco and more ahead of Sunday Night Football. 
news

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson From Injured Reserve, Place S Julian Blackmon On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee and Safety Josh Jones To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts QB Brett Hundley Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 7

The Hundley Foundation hosted the quarterback's annual Halloween Spectacular for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy. 
news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury

Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles. 
news

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Suffers Torn Achilles' in Wednesday's Practice

Blackmon started all six of the Colts' games this season and totaled 34 tackles and one forced fumble. 
news

How Colts' Darius Leonard Is Perfecting The 'Peanut Punch' And Setting Records Along The Way

Darius Leonard has 11 forced fumbles in the first 48 games of his career, the most for any linebacker in the 21st Century. 
news

Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad

Williams has played in four games for the Colts this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising