How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

Linebackers, generally, can have one of three assignments on a play: Stop the run, stop the pass, rush the passer.

In the final three snaps of the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Bobby Okereke checked each of those boxes. First he defended the run. Then he defended the pass. Last he rushed the passer.

The impact he made on all three plays was vital for the Colts to hang on and win Jeff Saturday's interim head coaching debut in Week 10. And zooming out, that trio of plays are a fitting representation for the kind of impact Okereke has made on the Colts' defense in 2022.

"I know the type of player I am," Okereke said. "I'm fast, I'm physical, I'm smart, I play with instincts and I'm a playmaker. So I just try to let that show every Sunday."

The Run Stop

On second and 10 with 1:35 left and the ball on the Colts' 19-yard line, the Raiders lined up in I-formation and handed off to running back Josh Jacobs. Based on a few things pre-snap, Okereke identified a zone running play, and his assignment was to keep his eyes on Jacobs while feeling for a tackle climbing to the second level to block him.

6-foot-8, 325 pound Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller indeed climbed to the second level to engage Okereke. The Raiders designed the play to be blocked to leave Jacobs one-on-one with cornerback Stephon Gilmore – an RB vs. CB matchup most offensive coordinators try to create, regardless of personnel.

Okereke used his long arms to get his hands on Miller first, before the behemoth left tackle could engage with him, instantly gaining leverage while keeping his eyes on Jacobs. When he saw Jacobs bounce outside, Okereke disengaged with Miller and sprung to his right, hitting Jacobs before he could get to Gilmore, who combined for the tackle.

The result was a three-yard gain, setting up a third-and-seven with under a minute left.

"That just comes with film study and him knowing where he needs to be," safety Julian Blackmon said, "especially in a crucial time like that."

Okereke, by the way, has 34 1/2 inch-arms – which is in the 97th percentile of all linebackers drafted since 1999, per MockDraftable.com.

"His length is really showing out," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "In our system you like linebackers that can run and have length. ... He does a good job getting off blocks, disengaging and making plays. We have a lot of trust in Bobby, the way he's playing right now."

The Pass Break-Up

On third-and-7, the Raiders were in shotgun with Jacobs to quarterback Derek Carr's right and tight end Foster Moreau lined up to the right of the formation. Okereke and linebacker Zaire Franklin communicated before the play to work in and out to cover those two players – Frankin would take Jacobs, while Okereke would take Moreau.

Moreau darted up the seam and Okereke picked him up, running step-for-step with him toward the end zone. Carr threw an on-the-money pass that Moreau got his hands on – but Okereke didn't panic and engaged in some hand-to-hand combat, quickly jabbing his hand in between the tight end's to swat the ball away for an incompletion.

"I told him that was elite," Gilmore said. "That was an elite play."

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said the same thing, telling Okereke after the game: "Dude, that was a big-time play."

"If that play doesn't happen," Buckner said, "Gilly's play doesn't happen."

Okereke, though, played it cool.