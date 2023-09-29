Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled “Blue’s Club,” the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot “Blue.” 

Sep 29, 2023 at 09:25 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-blue-kidsclub-digitalassets-1920x1080 (1)

Blue's Club, sponsored by Prairie Farms and in part by Riley Children's Health, will take the place of the former "Colts Kids Club." Current Kids Club members will be transferred automatically to Blue's Club.

Sign up the young Colts fan in your life!

Blue's Club will offer two levels of membership:

Blue Level (Free), including:

  • Digital welcome letter from Blue
  • Monthly newsletter, featuring special events & printable activities
  • Members-only contests for chance to win tickets to Colts home games

Blue+ Level ($59 one-time enrollment fee), including:

  • All Blue Level benefits
  • Discounted annual renewal option, including an exclusive seasonal gift
  • Premium membership kit (Colts bucket hat, Blue's pie pan, Colts/Blue backpack)
  • Discounts at the Colts Pro Shop
  • Discounted tickets to Colts home games
  • Priority access & discounted offers to events
  • Mailed birthday postcard from Blue

What's more, all Blue's Club members will have the opportunity to attend year-round events, including Blue's Pregame Show featuring the Wheel of Chaos, exclusive opportunities at Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, and the October "For the Boo" Halloween Party, as well as postgame field visits at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season ticket members will receive $10 off a Blue Plus membership. Current Kids' Club members will receive a $10 discounted version for the first year.

For more information, visit Colts.com/BluesClub.

